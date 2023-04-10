Softball: 6 southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level

Although it has taken some time for the prep softball season to get going this year, the college game is well off and running.

And it should be no surprise that a number of former southeastern Minnesota high school standouts are off to good starts this season.

Here are six of them:

Emilee Buringa, Jr., North Dakota State

The St. Charles High School graduate was a second-team All-Summit League selection last season after a year in which she hit .296 with seven home runs and 37 RBI in 53 games. The outfielder has not skipped a beat in her junior year in Fargo. She has hits in 10 of her last 13 games, while bringing her batting average up from less than .200 to .255. She also has three homers and has an on-base percentage near .400 for the 23-13 Bison.

Avery Steffen, So., Minnesota State University Moorhead

The former Post Bulletin Player of the Year and Zumbrota-Mazeppa standout has found a home in Moorhead. She is hitting .413 in 28 games played with 31 hits, eight doubles, a triple and three home runs, while also driving in 21 runs. The sophomore pitcher/utility player leads the team with six steals as well. She also has a 2.12 ERA in 29 2/3 innings, while pitching out of the Dragons' bullpen. Moorhead is enjoying its best season in years, nearly already tripling last year's wins with a 21-7 mark this season and is 10-1 in its last 11 games.

Peyton Berg, Fr., Saint Mary’s

After helping Chatfield capture the program’s first state title in her final prep season, Berg has kept the momentum going at NCAA Division III Saint Mary’s in Winona. The freshman catcher/infielder has started 15 games behind the plate for the Cardinals, hitting .390 on the year with five doubles and eight RBIs. She also has yet to make an error this year. SMU is a young squad with just three seniors on the team. The Cardinals are 8-10 overall.

Lexi Chase, Jr., Northern State

Another former Chatfield standout, Chase is in her first season at Northern State after two seasons at Iowa Lakes Community College. At ILCC, Chase hit .452 and .529 with 17 combined home runs in her two seasons, while racking up nearly 200 strikeouts in the circle. She has been called upon a lot for the Wolves (9-21), tossing 72⅔ innings this year with a 4.72 ERA. She is coming off one her best starts of the season, needing just 76 pitches for a complete game performance in which she allowed just one run on four hits.

Hailey Ehlers, Jr., Binghamton University

A former Red Wing standout, Ehlers has found her groove this season for Division I Binghamton. The junior catcher is setting career marks across the board offensively, hitting .306 with four doubles, a triple and a home run to go along with 12 RBIs in 24 games played — all starts. She has played a key role in helping Binghamton get off to a good start with a record of 16-12 overall.

Jordyn McCormack, Jr., UW-La Crosse

The former Austin Packer, McCormack has been red hot for the 14-9 UW-L Eagles. The third baseman is hitting an eye-popping .520 with 13 doubles, five homers, along with 20 RBI. She is slugging an incredible .893 and has just as many walks (10) as strikeouts this year, while starting every game for the Eagles.