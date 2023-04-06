SPORTS INSIDER: How RCTC women's basketball went from no team to national champs in 3 years

ROCHESTER — There’s one play forever etched in the minds of Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball players: As the seconds ticked off the clock near the end of a tied NJCAA semifinal game in March 2022, Owens Community College point guard Taylor Starks threw up a 3-point attempt.

The ball swished through the net with 0.3 seconds left.

That shot changed the trajectory of the 2021-22 Yellowjackets team, one that coach Jason Bonde and players felt had the talent to win a national championship.

“Just heartbroken for them. They worked so hard to get to that point,” Bonde said. “Then to lose on the last second shot from deep, and it wasn't an easy shot. It's pretty crushing.”

“It just never occurred to me that we were going to lose, especially on a buzzer beater,” RCTC guard Olivia Christianson said. “That doesn't seem like that's something that's going to happen to you. That's the stuff that you see on social media or on TV. We're playing defense and she made it, and there was only 0.3 seconds left. It's really hard to get a shot up in that time.”

“It was just like a heartbreak,” Yellowjackets forward Danika Jones said. “It was right there in our hands, and it was ripped away. I think that was a lot harder than if we'd have been blown out by 10, 20 points.”

Six sophomores were on that RCTC team. Even before the tournament, coach Jason Bonde put a bug in their ears about the chance to come back and play a third year. Most of those athletes’ first season at RCTC was 2020-2021 — just a year prior to that, RCTC had to take a year hiatus because it didn't have enough players to play a season. But '20-'21 was a season the NJCAA Board of Regents voted to not count towards student-athletes eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oct. 2020 decision gave every NJCAA athlete the opportunity to spend three years, but two seasons, at their college.

In the weeks after that semifinal loss, RCTC players discussed returning. The consensus was that they’d return for a third season only if all six of them agreed. Five told Bonde their intentions were to return. There was one holdout: Christianson.

“I was kind of ready to hang up my hat and retire,” Christianson, a former Lyle/Pacelli high school standout, said.

Olivia Christianson sits under her No. 4 RCTC jersey, which hangs in the Ring of Honor at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn. She road tripped there with her mom, grandma, great grandma and teammate and friend Danika Jones in late March. Contributed / Olivia Christianson

Christianson was coming off a stellar season, capped by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame hanging her jersey in the Ring of Honor in Knoxville, Tenn. — an honor she didn’t even know was possible. On what Christianson now describes as “such a good day,” she and Jones were driving to Salt Lake City, jamming to songs from High School Musical, when Bonde called.

“I remember answering the phone like, ‘Hello? Why are you interrupting our jam session right now?’” she said.

Bonde responded by reading Christianson the email for an honor that the small town girl from Lyle never expected. Still, Christianson was burnt out and unsure if another year of basketball was going to be right for her.

At Christianson’s one-on-one end-of-season meeting with her coach, Bonde told her to go clear her head, to "get out of here. You need to not pick up a basketball for a while."

She did just that.

Christianson first traveled to New York. That trip was all it took to get her on board with a third season as a Yellowjacket, though her decision was based more on her teammates’ insistence and less on her confidence in returning.

"It was like, 'OK, you guys wore me down. I’m coming back,'" she said.

Christianson had three more trips that summer: The road trip from Rochester to Jones’ home in Utah, with stops in Denver, Vail and at national parks along the way. She flew into the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, then left for a family trip to Florida the next day. At the end of June, Christianson went on a trip to the United Kingdom with her brother as the senior class trip she never had. They went to Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

All of this traveling was, most importantly, good for Christianson’s soul. It also taught her to be grounded, to be where she is in that moment.

The hesitation to return was rooted in her growing disinterest in basketball. Christianson spent her whole life playing basketball, because “when you’re in a small town, it’s just what you do,” she said.

Her ultimate goal was to find the love for the game again, and traveling helped. She returned this season, and she and her team reached their collective goal: hoisting the NJCAA Division III Women’s Basketball National Championship trophy.

‘Win the way we're supposed to win’

The 2022-23 RCTC team was a team of veterans, with the six third-years and true sophomore Jones. It’s probably the only team Bonde will ever have like it.

There was a singular motivation that brought the six returners — Myia Ruzek, Kandace Sikkink, Kassidy Broadwater, Ravyn Miles, Lexi Hugeback and Christianson — back for their final year: winning a championship.

And from day one of practice, they did everything needed to put themselves in the best position to win. The veterans led the practices, training at a high caliber and fast pace — something only players with three years of experience with the same coach can do.

"The focus, the attention to detail, the amount of effort was just different. It was something that, at a JuCo level, you don’t get often," Bonde said. "The freshmen that become sophomores still aren’t leaders, still aren’t equipped to lead the way they need to on a basketball court all the time.

"But I had juniors. The maturity level had changed. Practice was faster; practice was more intense."

Players told Bonde when they wanted something changed. There was no asking for permission. The way players prepared came back to the mantra the team adopted: "win the way we’re supposed to win."

Broadwater

The championship trophy was always the end goal, but there was something else that bothered returning players: They felt that they didn’t put their best performance on the court every night in previous seasons. Beating an opponent wasn’t enough; if RCTC needed to beat them by 20 and didn’t, the players felt they didn’t do their jobs.

It wasn’t all about blowing out opponents. It was about players doing as much film work as their coach. The players needed to understand their opponents inside and out, more than Bonde did. The players needed to be able to make adjustments on the court without Bonde interjecting.

"Not playing down to our opponents' levels and doing what we do best," Broadwater said. "Playing together, playing off each other, having high energy and good emotion throughout and just reading everything the right way."

The change of mindset and level of play this season propelled the Yellowjackets to an undefeated regular season. The success came despite playing without Hugeback and Broadwater for parts of the season.

Hugeback suffered a bone bruise on her tibia in the third game of the season, putting her on crutches for three weeks. She returned for conference games before injuring her back in early February. The injury turned out to be a herniated disc, sidelining her for the rest of the season.

"Physically, it hurts. But mentally it hurts more, because I really only came to school just to play basketball and do what I love," Hugeback said. "Then I couldn't even really play. I just sat on the sidelines and cheered on everybody. I didn't know how to help besides just being goofy."

Broadwater, who Bonde referred to as “one of the best defenders I’ve ever seen in the country,” partially tore her ACL and meniscus on Dec. 3. At least those were the injuries doctors saw before she continued playing on it.

“I knew right when I'd done it again that this was going to be my last year playing. So I was like, 'if I can still walk on it, and I'm still able to tolerate the pain, I want to give it my all,'” she said. “I want to still be there for my teammates and still try and help them finish what we started.”

There was never a doubt the Yellowjackets would end up in the national tournament, even after RCTC’s first and only loss of the season in the Region XIIIA championship game, against Minnesota College Athletic Conference rival Riverland Community College, 67-60, on Feb. 26. But the Yellowjackets were the top-ranked team in the country for eight weeks, out of 15, so the team wasn’t worried about being left out of the national tournament.

The only unknown was where the tournament selection committee would seed RCTC.

It’s "all about when you lose," Bonde said. Though RCTC was the most veteran team and beat opponents by an average of 41 points per game, the Yellowjackets were an at-large selection and handed the No. 3 seed.

'They were on a mission'

The team, understandably, wanted the No. 1 seed, as would any team that strung together a 24-1 season. There were internal feelings that the Yellowjackets deserved better, but there’s no arguing with the selection committee. The team moved forward, grateful to still have a first-round bye.

Eighteen days sat between the region championship game loss and RCTC’s first national tournament game. The team practiced about 13 times, each one competitive.

“They were locked in. They were ready to go,” Bonde said. “They looked like they were on a mission.”

And they were, though it looked like the journey might end early during the first quarter of the Yellowjackets’ second-round game against Community College of Rhode Island. RCTC scored just eight points in the first quarter on 11.8% shooting.

Bonde

The Yellowjackets shook off the rust, though, coming up with a 67-52 win and the chance to face Riverland for the fourth time.

It was a tight start in that national semifinal game, with RCTC and Riverland tied 28-28 at halftime. But the Yellowjackets, a true second-half team, dominated the Blue Devils, outscoring them 34-15 in the second half. Riverland scored just four points in the third quarter.

It was a win that avenged the Yellowjackets’ region championship game loss, but there was no true celebration. Bonde had a simple message to his team: “One down. Next one tomorrow. Let’s take care of business. See you tomorrow morning.”

The team was expected at RCTC around 1 p.m. for the team’s walkthrough ahead of the 5 p.m. tipoff on March 18 in the national championship game. But Bonde got to the school — the national tournament was held on RCTC's home floor, at the UCR Regional Sports Center — at 8 a.m. and watched the entirety of RCTC’s two films against Minnesota West.

And, like his postgame speech the day before, Bonde kept his championship pregame speech simple: “You’re here. You’re the best team in the country. Now let’s go out and show everybody why that’s the case.”

Like RCTC’s two previous games, the first half of the national title game was tight. The Yellowjackets went into halftime down two points, 34-32.

Bonded forever

A whiteboard sits near the entrance of their locker room, where players write down reminders for the team.

“Push the ball, because we’re a fast team and, in the first half, we slowed down a little bit,” Jones said. “Continue to take great shots. Talk on defense. Know where our shooters are.”

The team that owned the second half all season dominated one last time, outscoring Minnesota West 24-11 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead for good. The Yellowjackets led 56-45 after three quarters and kept their feet on the gas in the fourth, running away for a 73-53 victory.

Tournament MVP Olivia Christianson cut down the net after No. 3 RCTC won the NJCAA Division III National Championship over No. 5 Minnesota West, 73-53, on March 18, 2023. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

"The second half of the championship game, we really came out and made a statement," Hugeback said. "This is RCTC basketball. This is why we came back. We turned on the jets, and we won by 20 in the national title game. That’s outrageous. That shouldn’t happen in that tournament, but we wanted it more. And we made it known."

It was a statement win to grab the program’s second national title. It was everything the third-year players wanted. It was also the best way to send the sophomores off, as a handful of basketball careers ended the day they hoisted the championship trophy.

There is one player who may continue her basketball career elsewhere: Christianson. She found her love for the game again.

The seven sophomores went out on top, something that few players have the opportunity to do.

“I'm going to miss this group,” Bonde said. “I just hope that this team will be bonded forever. And these friendships will last forever. And, no matter how long they’re apart, once they see each other, there's something they have to talk about that will bring a smile to their face that nobody can take away.”