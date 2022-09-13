Sports Q+A: Austin native Motzko has Gophers hockey team back among country's elite

ROCHESTER — Mark Coyle knew who to make his first phone call to in the spring of 2018, when he began his search for a men’s hockey head coach.

Coyle, the University of Minnesota athletics director, didn’t have to search far.

The name at the top of his list was Austin native Bob Motzko, who was the head coach at St. Cloud State University at the time.

“The first call I made was to Bob,” Coyle said Monday, when he and Motzko were in town to speak to the Rochester Quarterbacks Club. “I was at a McDonald’s on campus, in line, and I thought ‘no one will know I’m calling Bob Motzko; I’m in line at a McDonald’s.’”

Coyle asked Motzko just one question that day: Would you be interested in talking about the men’s hockey head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, once your season is done at St. Cloud?

Motzko was receptive to Coyle’s call.

“Two or three days later, St. Cloud State … got beat in the national tournament, I think it was on a Friday,” Coyle said. “I went home and said to my wife, ‘when can I call him? Can I call right now or is it too soon?’

“She said ‘you can’t call him now, you’ll look desperate. … The next morning, my wife and I went for a long run and I kept asking, ‘can I call now?’ She finally said, ‘you need to wait until after 12, then you can call him.’ I think I called at 12:01.”

Coyle and Motzko didn’t need many more conversations until both of them knew they’d found a fit.

Four years later, Motzko has taken the Gophers to a Frozen Four, and has the program back in the conversation as a true powerhouse in Division I men’s hockey.

The ascension of the program in recent seasons made Motzko recall a story from his days as an assistant from 2003-05 under the Gophers’ previous head coach, Don Lucia.

“If you ever came to Mariucci (Arena) to visit us in those days, it’d take you a half-hour to find our office. We were down in the bowels,” Motzko said. “One day, Don and I had to do something up on the concourse. It was early in the morning, the lights were off, just a few safety lights on in the stairwell.

“We were running up to the concourse, got halfway up and he put his hand on me and said ‘stop!’ He said ‘you’re from Austin, Minnesota, and I’m from Grand Rapids. Can you believe we work here? It’s unbelievable, to have that feeling to work at that university. I’m proud to be the coach of the Gophers.”

Motzko took some time during his visit to Rochester on Monday to talk with the Post Bulletin about being the head coach of the state’s flagship program.

POST BULLETIN: You were close with Rochester native Jim Johannson, the Rochester native who was posthumously named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last week after two-decade career as an executive at USA Hockey. What does it mean to you to see him be elected to the Hall?

BOB MOTZKO: I’ve known Jim for years … he was truly a great force for USA Hockey. Where USA Hockey stands today; there was a day when USA Hockey wanted to medal (at international championships), now we’re expected to medal. Our kids believe in that and a lot of the fingerprints over that identity lead back to Jim Johannson.

PB: What made him so effective in his role at USA Hockey, yet still be widely regarded as a great person and communicator?

BM: From a coaching standpoint, JJ — countless teams where he was a GM, whether it was World Championships or World Juniors — how many coaching staffs he put together. I always say I was his favorite coach. But the caveat to that is, if you got all the other coaches (he hired) together, they’d all say the same thing. JJ had a way to make you feel like you were the most important coach in the world. He just had this demeanor that was a joy to be around. A great leader, made you feel important, gave you the rope to succeed and we lost a gem and a dear friend when he passed away (in 2018).

PB: You have a couple of southeastern Minnesota guys joining your roster this season. Let’s start with Byron’s Brody Lamb. What do you see in him that will make him an effective player at the Division I level?

BM: Just an unbelievable ability to score. He has that knack, great hands in tight. He’s a tall, lanky kid. He’s going to be just a heck of a college player. Great kid, great family. His dad (Jeff) was a heck of a player, too.

PB: Owatonna native and former Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese is joining you as a third goalie this season. What made him a good fit for that role?

BM: My staff got wind of him, that he led Rochester to a national championship last year. He’s an athlete, a good student, has an athletic background, and his dad (Marc) was a coach over at Owatonna. We just thought it was a great fit.

PB: What does it take for a guy to come in and take on that role as a third goalie, where they won’t see much game time, if any, for a year or two or three?

BM: We tell the story, our No. 1 goalie right now (Justen Close) came in as our walk-on third goalie. You don’t see that happen all the time, but you do see it. So it’s, pay your dues, be a great teammate, get the guys behind you. That’s what Justen Close did. He has that entire (locker) room in his corner because he’s such a great person, and Zach has a lot of those same qualities. You never know what’s going to happen.

PB: A big, big jump from the NA3HL to Division I hockey. What will be the biggest adjustment Wiese will need to make?

BM: It'll be the speed of the game, the nerves probably. But Zach is an athlete and I like having athletes in roles like that (third goalie). As an athlete, he’s been in a lot of big games. He fits the bill. He’ll learn and grow with the experience.

PB: Your schedule, as always, is loaded at the top. You have Minnesota State, Mankato, and North Dakota in two of your first three series. Then it’s right into Big Ten Conference play. How does that heavy start help your team as the season progresses?

BM: I learned a long time ago, if you look at our schedule every year, you play your non-conference games early, and most of those for us are against North Dakota, Duluth, Mankato, St. Cloud or Bemidji, and then St. Thomas in a couple of years. When you play at Minnesota, you come here to play … you’ll have a tough schedule no matter what you do. We have to look at the long haul. We’ll take our licks and get into it, but it’s part of the process as we get this young group of forwards acclimated.