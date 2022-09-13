SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sports Q+A: Austin native Motzko has Gophers hockey team back among country's elite

Bob Motzko grew up in Austin, where he was a multiple-sport star. Now in his fifth season as the University of Minnesota men's hockey head coach, Motzko has restored the Gophers to national prominence, with a Frozen Four appearance last season and a highly regarded recruiting class on campus this fall.

091422.MOTZKO.jpg
Austin native Bob Motzko is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. Motzko led the Gophers to the NCAA Division I Frozen Four last season.
John Autey / file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
September 13, 2022 03:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mark Coyle knew who to make his first phone call to in the spring of 2018, when he began his search for a men’s hockey head coach.

Coyle, the University of Minnesota athletics director, didn’t have to search far.

Also Read
Taylor.Heise
Sports
Lake City's Heise named WCHA Preseason Player of the Year
Lake City native and current University of Minnesota hockey star Taylor Heise has been named the Preseason Player of the Year in the WCHA for the 2022-23 season. Heise helped the U.S. win the silver medal earlier this month at the IIHF Women's World Championships in Denmark.
September 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Grizzlies
Sports
Former Rochester Grizzly Shea getting noticed for right reasons at the next level
Kade Shea was a key piece to the Rochester Grizzlies' puzzle last season when the team won the NA3HL national championship. Now Shea is getting noticed at the next level for all the reasons he had success in Rochester.
September 11, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

The name at the top of his list was Austin native Bob Motzko, who was the head coach at St. Cloud State University at the time.

“The first call I made was to Bob,” Coyle said Monday, when he and Motzko were in town to speak to the Rochester Quarterbacks Club. “I was at a McDonald’s on campus, in line, and I thought ‘no one will know I’m calling Bob Motzko; I’m in line at a McDonald’s.’”

Coyle asked Motzko just one question that day: Would you be interested in talking about the men’s hockey head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, once your season is done at St. Cloud?

ADVERTISEMENT

Motzko was receptive to Coyle’s call.

“Two or three days later, St. Cloud State … got beat in the national tournament, I think it was on a Friday,” Coyle said. “I went home and said to my wife, ‘when can I call him? Can I call right now or is it too soon?’

“She said ‘you can’t call him now, you’ll look desperate. … The next morning, my wife and I went for a long run and I kept asking, ‘can I call now?’ She finally said, ‘you need to wait until after 12, then you can call him.’ I think I called at 12:01.”

MOTZKO.MUG.jpg
Motzko

Coyle and Motzko didn’t need many more conversations until both of them knew they’d found a fit.

Four years later, Motzko has taken the Gophers to a Frozen Four, and has the program back in the conversation as a true powerhouse in Division I men’s hockey.

The ascension of the program in recent seasons made Motzko recall a story from his days as an assistant from 2003-05 under the Gophers’ previous head coach, Don Lucia.

“If you ever came to Mariucci (Arena) to visit us in those days, it’d take you a half-hour to find our office. We were down in the bowels,” Motzko said. “One day, Don and I had to do something up on the concourse. It was early in the morning, the lights were off, just a few safety lights on in the stairwell.

“We were running up to the concourse, got halfway up and he put his hand on me and said ‘stop!’ He said ‘you’re from Austin, Minnesota, and I’m from Grand Rapids. Can you believe we work here? It’s unbelievable, to have that feeling to work at that university. I’m proud to be the coach of the Gophers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Motzko took some time during his visit to Rochester on Monday to talk with the Post Bulletin about being the head coach of the state’s flagship program.

• • •

POST BULLETIN: You were close with Rochester native Jim Johannson, the Rochester native who was posthumously named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last week after two-decade career as an executive at USA Hockey. What does it mean to you to see him be elected to the Hall?

BOB MOTZKO: I’ve known Jim for years … he was truly a great force for USA Hockey. Where USA Hockey stands today; there was a day when USA Hockey wanted to medal (at international championships), now we’re expected to medal. Our kids believe in that and a lot of the fingerprints over that identity lead back to Jim Johannson.

• • •

PB: What made him so effective in his role at USA Hockey, yet still be widely regarded as a great person and communicator?

BM: From a coaching standpoint, JJ — countless teams where he was a GM, whether it was World Championships or World Juniors — how many coaching staffs he put together. I always say I was his favorite coach. But the caveat to that is, if you got all the other coaches (he hired) together, they’d all say the same thing. JJ had a way to make you feel like you were the most important coach in the world. He just had this demeanor that was a joy to be around. A great leader, made you feel important, gave you the rope to succeed and we lost a gem and a dear friend when he passed away (in 2018).

• • •

ADVERTISEMENT

PB: You have a couple of southeastern Minnesota guys joining your roster this season. Let’s start with Byron’s Brody Lamb. What do you see in him that will make him an effective player at the Division I level?

BM: Just an unbelievable ability to score. He has that knack, great hands in tight. He’s a tall, lanky kid. He’s going to be just a heck of a college player. Great kid, great family. His dad (Jeff) was a heck of a player, too.

• • •

PB: Owatonna native and former Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese is joining you as a third goalie this season. What made him a good fit for that role?

BM: My staff got wind of him, that he led Rochester to a national championship last year. He’s an athlete, a good student, has an athletic background, and his dad (Marc) was a coach over at Owatonna. We just thought it was a great fit.

• • •

PB: What does it take for a guy to come in and take on that role as a third goalie, where they won’t see much game time, if any, for a year or two or three?

BM: We tell the story, our No. 1 goalie right now (Justen Close) came in as our walk-on third goalie. You don’t see that happen all the time, but you do see it. So it’s, pay your dues, be a great teammate, get the guys behind you. That’s what Justen Close did. He has that entire (locker) room in his corner because he’s such a great person, and Zach has a lot of those same qualities. You never know what’s going to happen.

• • •

PB: A big, big jump from the NA3HL to Division I hockey. What will be the biggest adjustment Wiese will need to make?

BM: It'll be the speed of the game, the nerves probably. But Zach is an athlete and I like having athletes in roles like that (third goalie). As an athlete, he’s been in a lot of big games. He fits the bill. He’ll learn and grow with the experience.

• • •

PB: Your schedule, as always, is loaded at the top. You have Minnesota State, Mankato, and North Dakota in two of your first three series. Then it’s right into Big Ten Conference play. How does that heavy start help your team as the season progresses?

BM: I learned a long time ago, if you look at our schedule every year, you play your non-conference games early, and most of those for us are against North Dakota, Duluth, Mankato, St. Cloud or Bemidji, and then St. Thomas in a couple of years. When you play at Minnesota, you come here to play … you’ll have a tough schedule no matter what you do. We have to look at the long haul. We’ll take our licks and get into it, but it’s part of the process as we get this young group of forwards acclimated.

Related Topics: AUSTINCOLLEGE HOCKEYMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
NCAA Football: Western Illinois at Minnesota
College
Gophers football: Mo Ibrahim nearing Darrell Thompson’s rushing touchdown record
Ibrahim has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the season’s first two games to give him 37 career scores, and Thompson’s all-time mark stands at 40.
September 12, 2022 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
072320.RECRUITING.SHAUGHNESSY.jpg
College
Gophers' M Club Hall of Fame awaits Rochester's (Shaughnessy) Ferris and Red Wing's Pohl
Jenny (Shaughnessy) Ferris will be inducted into the University of Minnesota athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 15-16. Ferris, a Lourdes graduate who swam for John Marshall in high school, was an all-American swimmer with the Gophers.
September 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
NCAA Football: Western Illinois at Minnesota
College
Gophers are the only undefeated football team in Big Ten West. Yeah, but …
Minnesota’s pair of wins come as at least 36-point favorites. They shut down one of the worst FBS programs in the Sept. 1 season opener (38-0 over New Mexico State) and smoked a rebuilding FCS program Saturday (62-10 over Western Illinois).
September 11, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-BKL-HALLOFFAME-WHALEN-GET
College
Minnesota’s Lindsay Whalen goes into Naismith Hall of Fame
She's a Minnesotan. She's a Gopher. She's a WNBA legend. She's now a Hall of Famer.
September 11, 2022 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Fuller / Star Tribune