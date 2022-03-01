SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

St. Charles' Buringa off to a ringing start for North Dakota State softball team

Sophomore outfielder Emilee Buringa, a St. Charles native, was named the Summit League Player of the Week for her recent standout play.

Emilee Buringa Mug.jpg
Emilee Buringa
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 01, 2022 06:29 AM
Emilee Buringa of St. Charles is a starting outfielder for the North Dakota State University softball team and she was recently honored for her standout play.

Buringa, a sophomore, was named the Summit League Softball Player of the Week for her stellar play a week ago.

The left-handed hitting center fielder helped lead the Bison to a 4-0 weekend at the Georgia Southern hosted GATA Challenge in Statesboro, Ga. She batted a lusty .636 (7-for-11) with a home run and a double. In the four games, she had seven RBIs, scored five runs and collected a stolen base. She finished the weekend with a 1.000 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.615.

Buringa has started all 11 games for NDSU this season and she leads the team in hitting (.424) and slugging percentage (.667), is second in runs scored (13) and third in RBIs (12) and on-base percentage (.474). She is tied for the team lead with two home runs.

Buringa has been successful for the Bison since she joined the softball team. As a freshman a year ago, she played in 29 games and made 18 starts. She batted .348 (16-for-46) with 11 runs scored and three RBIs. She also led the team with a .412 on-base percentage and finished with an OPS of .782.

As a freshman, she was also selected to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll for her classroom achievements.

——

Keivonte Watts, a sophomore guard for the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team, has been named the MCAC South Player of the Year. The Utica, Miss., native was fourth in the conference in scoring (15.8 points per game), fifth in assists (92) and also averaged 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot 48.5% from the field and helped the Yellowjackets post a 21-6 record heading into the postseason.

Watts was the only RCTC player selected to the All-MCAC team and was one of three Yellowjackets named to the All-Southern Division team.

Rochester's Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes grad, and Devyn Frye of New Hope were other RCTC players named to the All-Southern Division team.

Dunham, a freshman forward, averaged 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during the regular season. Frye, a sophomore guard, averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Derek Hahn of Riverland Community College in Austin was named the South Division Coach of the Year. He guided the Blue Devils to a 26-1 record during the regular season and a perfect 14-0 South Division record.
Riverland entered Region XIII play ranked No. 1 in the nation among Division III junior college men's basketball teams.

——

The Rochester Honkers have announce their first roster signings for the 2022 season in the Northwoods League.

Outfielder Jack Colette and catcher Carson Stevens will join the Honkers for a second consecutive season.

Colette, a senior out of San Jose State, was a mainstay in the Honkers' lineup last year. The Torrance, Calif., native led the Honkers in home runs and runs scored, while finishing second in hits and RBIs.

The left-handed hitting outfielder enjoyed a strong 2021 season at San Jose State, leading the Spartans in starts and finishing second in home runs while posting a .755 OPS.

Stevens, a native of Elk Grove, Calif., joined the Honkers after an eight-game stint with the St. Cloud Rox last year.

In 25 games with the Honkers in 2021, he batted .299 with an on-base percentage of .453, a .478 slugging percentage and an OPS of .931. He was top five on the team in each category along with home runs.

He is currently enjoying his first season with the Cal Poly Mustangs after batting .280 in 12 games at
San Joaquin Delta Community College in 2020.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

