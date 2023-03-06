99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Charles grad and epic scorer Kooper Vaughn rounding out his game at Saint John's

Kooper Vaughn, who led the state in scoring as a senior at St. Charles, has become a more complete player after two years at Division III power Saint John's University.

Vaughn photo 1.jpg
St. Charles graduate Kooper Vaughn has been a standout at Saint John's University in Collegeville since arriving there a year ago as a freshman. Now a sophomore, he's already a two-year starter and was named honorable-mention all-conference this season.
Graham Miller / Saint John's University athletics
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 06, 2023 11:00 AM

COLLEGEVILLE — Kooper Vaughn is in his second year at Saint John’s University in Collegeville where the St. Charles graduate just finished his second season as a starting guard for the Johnnies. Vaughn averaged 11.6 points and shot 44% from the field this year, including a lofty 41% on 3-pointers for his 17-10 team. Last year, Vaughn broke the SJU freshman record for 3-pointers made in a season, with 70.

Vaughn showed up at SJU known as a scorer. He was prolific at St. Charles where he twice surpassed 60 points in games and finished with a school-record 1,823 career points. He averaged a state-best 35.3 points as a senior.

St. John’s season ended on Sunday, Feb. 26, with an 86-76 loss to Carleton in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game, denying the Johnnies a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Johnnies went 0-for-3 against Carleton this season. SJU won the MIAC title last year when it reached the NCAA Tournament. Vaughn finished this season by being named honorable-mention All-MIAC.

How tough of a loss was that for you guys in the MIAC championship?

It was tough. Then not making the national tournament was tough after making it last year. Getting to nationals was a great experience. It was really meaningful and just fun traveling with the guys.

Your team went 0-3 against Carleton this season. Carleton won the MIAC regular-season and post-season titles. What makes it so good?

They surprised a lot of people. They are just an all-around solid team. They’ve got guys who are really disciplined. They don’t make too many mistakes. And when they need to make big plays, they make them. Plus, they’re big and physical.

How did you make Saint John’s your choice out of high school?

I really liked the coaching staff and the school. Plus, I thought it was a place I could go to where — though I didn’t know I would play right away — I had a very good chance to do it.

What do you think the SJU coaching staff liked best about your game?

They liked my ability to score and that I was coachable.

In what ways has Saint John’s and that basketball program been a good fit for you?

I got along with the guys on the team right away. They were really welcoming, even to our bunch of freshmen as they invited us to all hang out. My best friends are the guys on the team.

You scored 63 points in a single game in high school? What’s your memory from that game?

It was during Covid, so there were no fans in the stands. There was no nothing, basically. But it was just one of those days where things were really going my way. My teammates could tell that I was hot, and so they set a lot of screens for me.

Vaughn photo 2.jpg
St. Charles graduate Kooper Vaughn averaged 12 points per game this season on a Saint John's University team that finished 17-10.
Graham Miller / Saints John's University athletics

What’s been the most difficult adjustment for you, going from high school to college basketball?

The physicality of it and also how competitive it is. Everyone wants to win. Also the speed of the game and that everyone has guys who are 6-6 and 6-5. I didn’t see much of that in high school.

How have you had to change your game since arriving at Saint John’s?

I now take a lot of pride in my defense. In college, defense is our main thing. Also at the college level, I’ve had to find different ways to get my shot off. Guys are a lot more physical at this level and a lot longer.

Were you surprised to be a starter right off the bat at Saint John’s?

That was definitely a surprise. We’d brought in a lot of good recruits. We had over a dozen new guys and they were all really good. But I think the coaches liked my work ethic. And I was playing well.

What’s the most points you’ve scored in a single game at Saint John’s?

The most I’ve had was 27 points, as a freshman. This year my high was 23.

How did you become such a great shooter?

Growing up, I always used to go shoot with my (older) brother (Kaden). We had a shed with a hoop in it. And every night I’d get in there with my dad (David Vaughn) and he'd rebound for me. I’d just do that day after day and I gradually got better.

What is your major at Saint John’s and what do you intend to do with your life after you graduate?

I’m a global-business major. I’ll likely go into sales after college. I also want to start my own dog-training business. We’ve had two yellow labs growing up and I’ve always liked teaching them dog tricks.

What’s their best trick?

They can do double high-fives, throwing both paws into the air to do it.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
