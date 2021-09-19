St. Charles' Pierre scores three goals to spark RCTC

Mia Pierre scored three goals as Rochester Community College toppled Lake Superior College 4-0 in junior college women's soccer on Saturday.

Pierre of St. Charles had a whopping nine shots in the contest.

Haley Doyea added a goal and an assist for the Yellowjackets. Eliana Bentley of Austin, Haley Doyea, Grace Maschino and John Marshall grad Isabella Andrijasevic all added assists for RCTC.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez and Jordan Walker shared a three-save shutout.

“The Yellowjackets were committed to moving the ball through passing and support," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "Today was our most complete game of combination play and possession of the season."

RCTC (3-2 overall, 1-0 conference) will host Anoka-Ramsey at 7 p.m. next Saturday.