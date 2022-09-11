St. Charles' Pierre tallies three goals as RCTC wins 4-0 in women's soccer

ROCHESTER — Mia Pierre scored three goals as Rochester Community and Technical College cruised to a 4-0 win over Lake Superior College on Saturday in junior college women's soccer.

RCTC is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Pierre, of St. Charles, had seven shots during the contest. Grace Maschino scored the first goal for the Yellowjackets while Amy Gonzalez, Allison Thompson and Haley Doyea all collected assists.

Jordan Weber recorded three saves in goal for the shutout as RCTC won its sixth straight match.

"It is nice to get a conference win and keep the winning streak alive," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets will host Anoka-Ramsey at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

