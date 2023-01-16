St. Cloud rallies past RCTC men in division contest

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud Technical and Community College rallied in the second half to defeat Rochester Community and Technical College in junior college men's basketball on Saturday.

The visiting Yellowjackets surged to a 48-36 lead at the half before St. Cloud rallied over the final 20 minutes. The game was tied at 70 in the final 45 seconds of play and RCTC had the ball.

But the Yellowjackets would not score again while St. Cloud tallied the final four points of the game. Ibn Khalid led St. Cloud with 18 points and he was 6-for-7 at the line.

"We played arguably our best half in the first half only to play possibly our worst half of the year and eventually lose to St. Cloud," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets turned the ball over 16 times in the second half which lead to 17 points for St. Cloud. RCTC also shot 31% in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC was hurt when top scorer Kameron Givens was unable to play in the second half due to an injury. He had 16 points, seven assists and three steals in the first half.

Jacob Lotz had 11 points and six rebounds for RCTC. Rochester's Peyton Dunham and Andre Crockett both had 10 points while Quincy Burland scored seven points and collected eight rebounds.

St. Cloud improves to 3-0 in the South Division of the MCAC.

RCTC falls to 1-2 in division play and 10-5 overall. The Yellowjackets play at Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RCTC/St. Cloud boxscore