Starters have big game as RCTC women improve to 4-0

Four starters combine for 71 of RCTC's 75 points in a 20-point victory over Viterbo University junior varsity.

By Staff reports
November 15, 2022 08:38 PM
ROCHESTER — Four starters combined to scored 71 points as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball toppled the Viterbo University junior varsity 75-55 on Tuesday night.

"We were short-handed missing two players because of injury and illness," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "Players stepped up and played great minutes for us."

Myia Ruzek made 11 of 23 shots from the floor for a game-high 27 points for the Yellowjackets and she added four steals.

Kandace Sikkink was 11-for-12 at the line and she scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four steals. Olivia Christianson had 15 points, four assists and four steals while Jada James had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kassidy Broadwater, the fifth RCTC starter, did not score, but she had seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. RCTC finished with 20 steals and forced 27 turnovers , which turned into 32 points, while giving the ball away just 12 times.

RCTC (4-0) also made 17 of 20 free throws.

The Yellowjackets are off until next Tuesday when they host Madison College at 5 p.m.

RCTC boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
