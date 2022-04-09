Stephans tosses no-hitter as RCTC softball team sweeps Minnesota State

Tarrin Stephans tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader as Rochester Community and Technical College swept Minnesota State Community and Technical College in MCAC softball on Friday.

RCTC posted 10-1 and 10-0 wins over Minnesota State.

Stephans struck out eight and walked two in her no-hitter and she faced 18 batters.

Journey Smith got the Yellowjackets off to a strong start in the nightcap as she hit a home run to lead off the first inning.

Isabell Hahn also hit a homer for RCTC as she went 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Bella Mehrkens went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Abigail Scanlan went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

In the opener, Mehrkens struck out 12 and walked one over five innings to collect the win. She also hit a double and drove in a run.

Kelsey Grunewald went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Scanlan went 2-for3 with a double, three runs scored and an Jamee Norlund went 2-for-3, with two doubles and three RBIs. Stephans also hit a double and drove in a run.

RCTC (13-13) has now won five straight games and will host Ridgewater College in a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.