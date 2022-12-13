Stewartville players get up-close look at Tigers star Tschetter

STEWARTVILLE — The Stewartville boys basketball team made a day of it when one of its former players suited up in a Big Ten Conference game this past Thursday.

Will Tschetter, a 2021 Stewartville graduate, was a standout for the Tigers who now plays for the University of Michigan Wolverines. Tschetter got a chance to play when the Wolverines took on the University of Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena and he was cheered on by friends, family and former teammates.

“We took the whole varsity up there, the managers and the coaches,” Stewartville boys basketball coach Parker Lyga said.

The Stewartville basketball team turned the day into an adventure. Players and coaches met for an early supper in Stewartville and then went to Minneapolis to attend the game.

The group associated with the team was about 25 members, including Henry Tschetter, a junior starting guard for the Tigers, and Will’s younger brother. Lyga said approximately 100 more Stewartville fans and residents were at the game as well.

“It was awesome,” Lyga said. “And it was kind of setting the foundation for our youth, too. All these young kids were there getting to experience the success that one kid from our small town had. It was awesome to see.”

Will Tschetter

Tschetter played in five games a year ago as a true freshman, even though he was technically redshirted. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward has been a backup for the talented Wolverines this season, but he has appeared in six of the team’s nine games and averages 5.5 minutes per contest. He is averaging 2.5 points and has two rebounds in six games while making 5 of 10 shots from the floor.

In Michigan’s 90-75 victory against Minnesota, Tschetter played 12 minutes. He scored six points as he converted a three-point play and also hit a 3-point shot as the fans from Stewartville got a chance to see him play on the big stage.

“He had his opportunities and he ran with them,” Lyga said.

Tschetter got to stay the weekend in Minnesota as well and he was able to make a trip home to Stewartville on Friday. He even got in a workout at the high school gym.

“I always get him in the gym whenever he comes home,” Lyga said. “Him and his mom always come in and his mom rebounds for him.”

Tschetter plans another trip home this weekend, one that will be more subdued. His grandfather passed away recently and the funeral is scheduled for Saturday. Michigan is scheduled to play a game that day, but Tschetter plans to attend the funeral.

Michigan is 6-3 this season and 1-0 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines did lose point guard Jaelin Llewellyn to a serious knee injury, however. That could create a roster shuffle, which might mean more playing time for Tschetter.

“Will’s an awesome kid and it just shows how far hard work actually goes,” Lyga said. “It’s crazy a kid from a small town is getting big-time minutes and I think his minutes are going to continue to grow.”