Stewartville grad Will Tschetter has carved out a solid role at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Stewartville 2021 graduate Will Tschetter, the No. 2-ranked boys basketball player coming out of Minnesota his senior year, has spent the last two years playing for the University of Michigan. Tschetter was redshirted his first year, then this past season played in 26 of his team’s 34 games and started in eight.

Tschetter was part of a team that finished 18-16 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound redshirt freshman averaged 10.7 minutes of playing time per game, as well as 2.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. The Academic All-Big Ten choice shot 49% from the field. Tschetter will be a part of a remade roster next season, with Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin having declared for the NBA Draft and All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson transferring.

As you reflect on this past season, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

TSCHETTER: It was a learning experience. We had a lot of young guys on the floor who were playing. And I was getting real minutes for the first time. There is nothing like learning with the real thing. We all have to learn from those experiences and transform them into something better.

What did you learn from the 2022-23 season?

I learned that you always have to have major confidence. That is such an underrated part of the game. You see the best players out there, none of them are lacking for confidence. You have to have it day in and day out and carry it with you the entire season. You just have to trust that the coaches have your best interest at heart, remember all the hard work you’ve put in and know that everyone on your team has your back to support you.

How cohesive was this year’s team?

I feel like we had great chemistry. We all got along well; it’s a great bunch of guys and we definitely enjoy being around each other in the locker room and just hanging out.

What was your expectation in terms of your role when the season started?

At the beginning of the season, I was just competing for minutes, just doing whatever I could to see the floor whether that be a defensive presence, getting offensive rebounds, stuff like that. As the season went along, I think I was a glue guy, getting rebounds and talking a ton on defense, making sure our guys were organized.

University of Michigan men’s basketball player Will Tschetter handles the ball against Purdue this past season. Contributed / Eric Bronson, UM Photography

What’s it like to have a real role on a Big Ten basketball team such as Michigan?

I am just grateful to go out there and compete in the Big Ten. It’s always been a dream of mine. To be able to do it is amazing. Now, next year, we want to win some more games, win the Big Ten, get a high seed in the (NCAA) tournament and make a run. Whatever I can do to make that goal a reality is what I will do.

You started eight games. What do you believe head coach Juwan Howard appreciates most about your game?

I think it is my energy and the intangibles that I bring that he likes, whether that means I’m diving on the floor, the hustle plays, breathing energy into my teammates, holding people accountable on the floor and being a little bit of a quarterback out there.

In the Big Ten, there are loads of big and physical players. Who was someone you faced that jumped out along those lines?

Mason Gilles from Purdue (a muscular 6-6, 230 pounds). It’s the way he crashes the boards and his non-stop motor. He is really physical. With a guy like that, to compete you have to meet him first (when pursuing rebounds). You have to be physical with him and establish the tone. And mentally you have to know, ‘This is going to go on all night.’

What is your take on the transfer portal, which is the avenue that your star former Michigan teammate Hunter Dickinson is taking to find a new college basketball home? Statistics show that 20% of all college men’s players entered the transfer portal following this past season, many of them likely trying to find the school that offers them the best NIL deal, the new means by which college athletes are allowed to receive financial compensation through marketing and promotional endeavors.

I think the portal is kind of bittersweet. For some guys, maybe they aren’t in the best situation and it is best for them to leave and find a new team. Maybe there was a problem for them at their old school. But I think the portal is also kind of hurting college basketball as a whole. It is hard to find ‘culture guys’ anymore, four and five-year dudes who help build a program. Now, when things get hard, players leave. I think you have to be able to maintain things and stay the entire time in a program. Now, with the NIL, I think there are bidding wars for high-caliber dudes who are not going into the portal for the best fit, but are looking for the team that can throw them the most money. When it turns into all about the money, it can get kind of nasty. Then again, there are people who don’t have great financial situations and this can help them be able to provide.

Describe Juwan Howard as a head coach?

He is a player’s coach for sure. He is a coach who has your best interest in mind. He is a guy who we can call him any time, we can walk into his office any time and talk. That’s whether it be about basketball, or if he needs to listen about school, family life, whatever. Our whole coaching staff is like that. You can go to any of them. It is super nice to have that relationship.

What are you expecting for next year’s team?

I’m thinking that we will have a new sense of competitiveness, the urge to go out and win games. We have something to prove.

How much are you appreciating this entire experience?

I love it. Just the ability to play basketball every day. A lot of people look at this as a full-time job. But we get to play basketball at the No. 1 public university in the nation. There are great people here and this is a great school.