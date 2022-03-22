Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Sports | College

Stewartville native Tschetter enjoying Michigan's ride in NCAA Tournament

Redshirt freshman Will Tschetter is enjoying the team’s success as the University of Michigan has won two NCAA tournament games to reach the Sweet 16 and set up a date with No. 2 seed Villanova.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
University of Michigan redshirt freshman Will Tschetter, front, reacts along with teammates during a game against Illinois this season. Tschetter, a former Stewartville star, has been traveling with the team as the Wolverines have won two games in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet 16.
Ron Johnson / USA TODAY Sports
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 22, 2022 12:30 PM
Will Tschetter is having the time of his life right now as a member of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team.

The Wolverines seemed like a team that just slipped into the 68-team field in the NCAA Tournament, but after two games last weekend, the Wolverines are one of just two Big Ten Conference teams (along with Purdue) that are still standing.

“It’s been great, just being able to experience what you used to dream of as a kid is just super surreal,” Tschetter said.

Will Tschetter 2022 Mug.jpg
Will Tschetter

Tschetter, a 2021 Stewartville High School grad, is enjoying the tournament success even though he isn’t getting a chance to play. He is being redshirted this season, but the 6-foot-8 forward has been traveling with the team.

The Wolverines earned an at-large berth and are the No. 11 seed in the South Region.

Michigan was just 17-14 heading into the tournament. But the Wolverines defeated No. 6 seed Colorado State 75-63 and No. 3 Tennessee 76-68 in Indianapolis in the first two rounds to reach the Sweet 16. Michigan had lost five of its past nine games heading into the tournament.

“I think it’s just a testament to our team, just how connected we were all throughout the season,” Tschetter said. “Despite the ups and downs, and just us staying together and never doubting (ourselves) in the process, that’s all starting to show now when it’s crunch time.”

The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in San Antonio, Texas. It will be televised on TBS. The winner will face the winner of the Sweet 16 game between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Houston, in the Elite Eight on Saturday, with a berth to the Final Four on the line.

“Everyone always says the second weekend is a different animal,” Tschetter said. “The intensity is turned up and the games just mean that much more. So to be able to make it that far and advance your season another week is huge for everyone.”

The strong tournament run has Tschetter even more excited for his and the team's future.

“I feel like this is just great momentum for what’s to come,” he said. “And just showing what Michigan basketball is all about and what we can do in the future.”

Tschetter will be done with the current semester at Michigan in about a month. He then plans on taking some spring classes and he will also continue to work out in Ann Arbor. He intends to spend the majority of the summer in Michigan, but will return home to Stewartville some weekends.

And when he does return home, he will have a few more interesting stories to tell.

College
Lourdes grad Billings helps Gustavus finish as national hockey runner-up
Clara Billings helped Gustavus finish as the Division III national runner-up in women's hockey and two of her Lourdes former linemates also played in the national tournament
March 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Right on target: Hayfield sets sights on repeating as state champion
Hayfield earned the No. 1 seed in the Class A boys basketball state tournament and will face unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the quarterfinals.
March 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Prep
Austin hopes to give long-time coach a parting gift
Austin is unseeded in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament and faces No. 2 Princeton in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday
March 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
