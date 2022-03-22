Stewartville native Tschetter enjoying Michigan's ride in NCAA Tournament

Will Tschetter is having the time of his life right now as a member of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team.

The Wolverines seemed like a team that just slipped into the 68-team field in the NCAA Tournament, but after two games last weekend, the Wolverines are one of just two Big Ten Conference teams (along with Purdue) that are still standing.

“It’s been great, just being able to experience what you used to dream of as a kid is just super surreal,” Tschetter said.

Will Tschetter

Tschetter, a 2021 Stewartville High School grad, is enjoying the tournament success even though he isn’t getting a chance to play. He is being redshirted this season, but the 6-foot-8 forward has been traveling with the team.

The Wolverines earned an at-large berth and are the No. 11 seed in the South Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan was just 17-14 heading into the tournament. But the Wolverines defeated No. 6 seed Colorado State 75-63 and No. 3 Tennessee 76-68 in Indianapolis in the first two rounds to reach the Sweet 16. Michigan had lost five of its past nine games heading into the tournament.

“I think it’s just a testament to our team, just how connected we were all throughout the season,” Tschetter said. “Despite the ups and downs, and just us staying together and never doubting (ourselves) in the process, that’s all starting to show now when it’s crunch time.”

The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in San Antonio, Texas. It will be televised on TBS. The winner will face the winner of the Sweet 16 game between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Houston, in the Elite Eight on Saturday, with a berth to the Final Four on the line.

“Everyone always says the second weekend is a different animal,” Tschetter said. “The intensity is turned up and the games just mean that much more. So to be able to make it that far and advance your season another week is huge for everyone.”

The strong tournament run has Tschetter even more excited for his and the team's future.

“I feel like this is just great momentum for what’s to come,” he said. “And just showing what Michigan basketball is all about and what we can do in the future.”

Tschetter will be done with the current semester at Michigan in about a month. He then plans on taking some spring classes and he will also continue to work out in Ann Arbor. He intends to spend the majority of the summer in Michigan, but will return home to Stewartville some weekends.

And when he does return home, he will have a few more interesting stories to tell.