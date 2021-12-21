Stewartville's Lamb growing as a person, volleyball player at Kentucky

When Erin Lamb agreed to join the University of Kentucky volleyball program in October of 2019, the Stewartville star middle hitter knew what she was getting into.

The Wildcats don’t just plug freshmen into their starting lineup and have them learn on the job.

No, learning at Kentucky happens in practice, where the lineup is loaded with stars. Once a young player is deemed ready and there’s an opening, then real minutes happen.

Lamb spent the bulk of this past season enjoying scarce real-match action. No surprise there. She’d joined a program not only rich with talent, but one that was coming off a national championship.

The 6-foot-2 former Post Bulletin Player of the Year and Gatorade Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year knew this wouldn’t be easy, which is precisely why she signed up.

Learning from the best

“I was behind two All-Americans (senior Alli Stumler and sophomore Madi Skinner) in our lineup, so a lot of playing time is not what I expected,” Lamb said.”But I was very happy all season. Being able to learn from these two All-Americans was awesome.”

There were two big tasks waiting for Lamb: Making the adjustments to play at the Division I level, and a switch in positions, which, examined properly, was a compliment from Kentucky coach Craig Skinner.

Lamb had been a middle hitter the bulk of her high school career. There, she used her length, jumping ability and powerful ball-striking skills to dominate.

But Skinner viewed Lamb as someone more versatile and mobile than that. So he switched her to outside hitter.

It’s been an adjustment, but the brainy freshman has appreciated the switch. Never one to shy away from an opportunity to learn, she turned to Stumler, especially, to make that happen.

“To be a strong outside hitter, you need to be a good all-around athlete, with an ability to pass the ball, serve the ball, hit all the junk (shots) that are (aimed) at you, and you need to have good range,” Lamb said. “Those are very different fundamentals than what’s required of being a middle hitter.

“Alli Stumler was the best example for me. Her knowledge and intelligence in volleyball is something that I try to have. I considered myself to have a good IQ for the game. But her knowledge is incredible.”

The right move

Skinner, whose SEC championship team finished 25-5 this year before being surprisingly bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, gave a No. 1 reason for switching Lamb from the middle to the outside.

“When you have an arm swing like Erin does, with all of that power and also range, you want to utilize that as much as possible,” he said. “Erin didn’t play a ton for us this year, but when she did, she made a huge impact. She also had a big impact on our overall success, with how good she was on a daily basis. She just improved in every area.”

Erin Lamb Contributed / University of Kentucky

Skinner is high on Lamb. He loved what he saw out of her at Stewartville and while she played for the Northern Lights Junior Olympic team. Now, after getting a long look at her in a Kentucky uniform and watching her learn and grow, that optimism is unchanged.

Lamb’s athletic abilities and willingness to learn have endeared her to her coach. So has her team-first approach.

“Everybody loves Erin,” Skinner said. “Her teammates love her, her coaches love her. She is very self-aware and is never going to stop getting better.”

Lamb is confident she’s in the right place. Kentucky feels like home to her. Even the city of Lexington, though its population of 320,000 is 50 times bigger than Stewartville’s, doesn’t feel all that different to her.

There is a settled feeling there and a calm.

“That is part of the reason I picked Kentucky, because Lexington has a small-town feel to it,” Lamb said. “It reminds me a lot of southern Minnesota. Plus, the fan base is awesome. The all-around support we get is cool.”