Strong first half carries RCTC men past St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College played a stellar first half and bounced back to defeat St. Cloud Technical and Community College 73-53 in junior college men's basketball on Saturday.

"This was a big road win for us coming off a tough loss on Wednesday to Riverland," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The visiting Yellowjackets rolled to a 40-14 lead at the half as St. Cloud shot just 18.5% from the floor.

Quest McCrimmon hit 6 of 9 shots, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range to pace the Yellowjackets with 17 points. Backup Quincy Burland was 6-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point distance for 16 points while Keivonte Watts added 10 points.

"Quincy Burland gave us a great spark off the bench," LaPlante said.

RCTC shot 48.3% from the floor. Watts and Peyton Dunham both had five rebounds, but St. Cloud held a slim 34-32 edge on the boards. St. Cloud improved its shooting to 37.5% for the game, plus had 20 turnovers to 12 for RCTC.

The Yellowjackets are now 13-4 overall and 3-1 the Southern Division of the MCAC. RCTC plays at Anoka-Ramsey at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.