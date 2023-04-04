50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Taylor Heise ready to take on the world again, as part of Team USA

Lake City native and former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota hockey star Taylor Heise has been named to the U.S. roster for the Women's World Championship for a second straight year.

HEISE.QUARTERS.03.jpg
Lake City native Taylor Heise (27) skates to the bench after scoring the first goal of her hat trick on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at KVIK Hockey Arena in Herning, Denmark. Heise, a former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota star, helped the U.S. win a silver medal at the 2022 Worlds. She's been selected to the U.S. roster again, for the 2023 World Championships, which begin Wednesday, April 5, in Brampton, Ontario.
Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 11:19 AM

Taylor Heise is ready to take on the world once again.

The Lake City native and former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota hockey star has been named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships.

The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through April 16, in Brampton, Ontario.

ALSO READ

The 10-team tournament is divided into two five-team pools; the U.S. is in Pool A, and will face Japan at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday in its opener.

The Americans’ other pool-play games are against Switzerland (10 a.m. Friday), Czechia (2 p.m. Sunday) and Canada (6 p.m. Monday). All games are broadcast on the NHL Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise’s selection to the U.S. roster seemed to be an obvious choice. She was the breakout star of last summer’s World Championships in Denmark, helping the U.S. to a silver medal. In her first appearance with a U.S. women’s senior National team, Heise had a tournament that won’t be forgotten. She was named the tournament MVP, led the tournament in scoring, with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) and had a point in all but one of the United States’ seven games. She had a pair of five-point games, too: One in her tournament debut, when she notched five assists against Japan, and a second in the semifinals, when she scored twice and added three assists against Czechia.

Heise also recorded her first hat trick at the sport’s highest level, when she scored three times in a 12-1 tournament quarterfinal win against Hungary.

The first of what is likely to be many World Championships appearances for Heise ended with the U.S. falling to rival Canada in a tightly played 2-1 gold-medal game.

"You get her into practice and she passes the eye test in regards to her skills," U.S. coach John Wroblewski said of Heise during last year’s World Championships. "She has a strong frame and she has a glide to her that's very impressive, it's almost effortless the way she can get up and down the sheet.

"She has a lot of power to her game, but then she's got the hands to complement and round out her game and be just very dangerous."

She heads to Brampton on the heels of one of the best careers in Gophers women’s hockey history, a five-year run for Heise that ended with a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the national semifinals on March 17 in Duluth.

Heise was named a First Team All-America forward last month as well as a First Team forward on the USCHO.com All-America Team after leading the country in goals (30), finishing third in assists (37) and second in total points (67) as a fifth-year player at Minnesota this season.

She was also named the WCHA Forward of the Year and was a two-time Hockey Coaches Association National Player of the Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-10 right-shot forward finished her college career with 97 goals and 130 assists, for 227 career points. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2022, as the top women’s college hockey player in the country.

TEAM USA SCHEDULE

(All games broadcast on NHL Network)

* — pool-play game

DATEOPPONENTTIME (CDT)
Wednesday, April 5Japan*2 p.m.
Friday, April 7Switzerland*10 a.m.
Sunday, April 9Czechia*2 p.m.
Monday, April 10Canada*6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13QuarterfinalsTBD
Saturday, April 15Semifinal 111 a.m.
Semifinal 23 p.m.
Sunday, April 16Bronze-medal game2 p.m.
Gold-medal game6 p.m.
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates with guard Hassan Diarra (5) after their win against the San Diego State Aztecs in the men's NCAA Tournament championship game April 3, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: UConn rolls past San Diego State for 5th NCAA title since '99
April 03, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 3 LSU coasts to national championship vs. No. 2 Iowa
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Northam / Field Level Media
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC softball team slugs way to 4-0 record as its host Crossover Tournament
April 02, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Health
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile sets up shop for two-day blood drive at RAC
April 04, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo, John Marshall boys baseball
Prep
16 baseball players from southeastern Minnesota to watch this spring
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man given probation for possessing child sexual abuse material
April 04, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_7118.JPG
Local
A league of her own: Rochester student makes local history with success in speech and debate
April 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer