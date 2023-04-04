Taylor Heise ready to take on the world again, as part of Team USA

Taylor Heise is ready to take on the world once again.

The Lake City native and former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota hockey star has been named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships.

The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through April 16, in Brampton, Ontario.

The 10-team tournament is divided into two five-team pools; the U.S. is in Pool A, and will face Japan at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday in its opener.

The Americans’ other pool-play games are against Switzerland (10 a.m. Friday), Czechia (2 p.m. Sunday) and Canada (6 p.m. Monday). All games are broadcast on the NHL Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise’s selection to the U.S. roster seemed to be an obvious choice. She was the breakout star of last summer’s World Championships in Denmark, helping the U.S. to a silver medal. In her first appearance with a U.S. women’s senior National team, Heise had a tournament that won’t be forgotten. She was named the tournament MVP, led the tournament in scoring, with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) and had a point in all but one of the United States’ seven games. She had a pair of five-point games, too: One in her tournament debut, when she notched five assists against Japan, and a second in the semifinals, when she scored twice and added three assists against Czechia.

Heise also recorded her first hat trick at the sport’s highest level, when she scored three times in a 12-1 tournament quarterfinal win against Hungary.

The first of what is likely to be many World Championships appearances for Heise ended with the U.S. falling to rival Canada in a tightly played 2-1 gold-medal game.

"You get her into practice and she passes the eye test in regards to her skills," U.S. coach John Wroblewski said of Heise during last year’s World Championships. "She has a strong frame and she has a glide to her that's very impressive, it's almost effortless the way she can get up and down the sheet.

"She has a lot of power to her game, but then she's got the hands to complement and round out her game and be just very dangerous."

She heads to Brampton on the heels of one of the best careers in Gophers women’s hockey history, a five-year run for Heise that ended with a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the national semifinals on March 17 in Duluth.

Heise was named a First Team All-America forward last month as well as a First Team forward on the USCHO.com All-America Team after leading the country in goals (30), finishing third in assists (37) and second in total points (67) as a fifth-year player at Minnesota this season.

She was also named the WCHA Forward of the Year and was a two-time Hockey Coaches Association National Player of the Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-10 right-shot forward finished her college career with 97 goals and 130 assists, for 227 career points. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2022, as the top women’s college hockey player in the country.

TEAM USA SCHEDULE

(All games broadcast on NHL Network)

* — pool-play game