Tough break brings Nate Heise's basketball season to a quick end

ROCHESTER — Nate Heise, a 2020 Lake City grad, was expecting to have a bigger role with the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team this season. Instead he will get a medical redshirt.

Heise, a 6-foot-5 guard, has started in both of his seasons at Northern Iowa. And with the extra year of eligibility granted to some athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he entered this season with three years of eligibility remaining.

Prep Lake City boys build a standard of excellence in basketball The Lake City boys basketball team will take a 6-0 record and No. 2 state ranking in Class AA into play this week at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.

“I was really happy with how everything was going and how the preseason went,” Heise said. “Because my role was obviously going to be a lot different than the first two years and our team was going to be a lot different. So it was just something exciting to look forward to and I was happy with our improvement as a team.”

Heise was the lone returning starter for Northern Iowa heading into the 2022-23 season. He was expecting to expand his role as both a scorer and a leader this season. He had shown the ability to be a solid defender during his first two seasons.

But during a practice session in November, a week before the first game, he dislocated the middle finger of his left (non-shooting) hand. Trainers popped the finger back in place and he sat out a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was actually down there watching practice when it happened,” said Greg Berge, Heise’s boys basketball coach at Lake City.

Nate Heise

“I was able to go back at it by taping some fingers together,” Heise said. “It was a little sore, but you can play through a dislocated finger.”

Heise played in a scrimmage a few days later as well as an exhibition game and two games to start the regular season. But his finger remained in bad shape and was very swollen.

An X-ray and a visit to the doctor produced two options: have surgery and be done for the season and have a full recovery, or have a minor surgery to have a pin put in place so the finger would heal in a month, but with a chance that the procedure wouldn’t work.

Heise opted for the minor surgery with the hopes of coming back this season. He had a pin in his finger for about a month.

“Everything was looking good,” he said. “I had it taken out and started practicing again, but it kind of went back to the old way and just wasn’t stable in general. It was popping in and out of place.”

The 20-year-old Heise was told he could play the rest of the season and deal with the pain. But there was also the chance of some long-term damage to the finger, including arthritis. With that in mind, he decided to have the season-ending surgery on the finger on Dec. 28.

He will have a cast on the finger for a couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s actually not too bad, I can start moving it around,” he said. “You just have to be careful with it for about two or three months.”

Heise will receive a medical redshirt for this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining, if he chooses to use all three. He is slated to graduate in the winter of 2023 or in the spring of 2024 with a degree in supply chain management.

“Depending on how long I play and getting a degree, or a graduate degree, and having that paid for with athletics, that would be something I’m interested in,” Heise said.

After Heise had his surgery, he was home for a break and was able to see Lake City and his younger brother, Ryan, play in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic last week.

Even though he will not be able to play the rest of the season, Heise is hoping to take an active role with the team and try to help the Panthers from the sidelines.

“I’m just looking forward to having a different role, and it’s an extended period of time without basketball, which I haven’t had,” he said. “I just have to find some purpose in other areas of life, too.”

Heise averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in the two games he did play for the Panthers this season. UNI is off to a 6-8 start this season.

“He was one of their key players this year,” Berge said. “He was off to a good start so it definitely hurts their team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A year ago Heise started all 32 games for the Panthers and averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He started 21 games as a true freshman in 2020-21 and averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team.

Berge said confidence and strength have been two of Heise’s biggest areas of improvement since high school.

“He’s been such a good defender down there,” Berge said. “He hasn't shot and scored yet like he had in high school, but that was starting to come. The game was just slowing down for him more.”