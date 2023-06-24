Triton’s Nell Graham sets sights on NDSU track record

ROCHESTER — Nell Graham cleaned every inch of her home and didn’t sleep for days ahead of the Summit League Outdoor Championships in Fargo, N.D.

It got to the point in those days leading up to the meet, which was held May 11-13, that her roommates were "probably very worried about me," said Graham, a North Dakota State University track and field star. Graham, a Triton High School graduate, hadn’t felt nerves like that before.

“Usually, I can contain my nerves a little bit better,” she said. “Just because I was doing so many events, I was just scared I wasn’t going to make it through all of them.”

Graham, who will be running in her fifth season of college track next year, was slated to compete in the heptathlon, 400 meter dash, 400 meter hurdles and the 4x400. The nerves stayed with her until her first race.

“Once I did the first event in the heptathlon, the 100 hurdles, the nerves all went away,” she said. “I just started to have fun.”

Her results showed that: Graham won the heptathlon and the 400-meter dash, in a personal-best 53.93 seconds. She placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles and second in the 4x400, en route to scoring a 26 at the meet, the most of any female athlete.

That performance earned Graham the title of Most Outstanding Performer at the championships, an award she didn’t know existed prior to the announcement.

“My goal for conference was to score as many points as I could for the team, and to win an award while doing that is awesome,” she said. “But in the end, I don't really care too much about the recognition. The recognition is cool, and I appreciate it, but just the team and winning — that was the big win for the weekend.”

The conference meet is the final meet of the season for most athletes. But Graham got "bonus track," the chance to run at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in Sacramento, Calif., on May 25. She qualified in the 400 meter hurdles — an event she didn’t compete in until this season, but ended up being her best shot at making the prelims.

"The Sunday after conference, all the rankings were in and I was 49th in the 400 hurdles, and the top 48 go," Graham said. "That was before scratching. … I was really nervous, and the entries didn’t come out until Wednesday. I was like, 'One person in the 48 has to be hurt, or has to choose another event other than the 400 hurdles,' but still it was a waiting game.

“When I found out, I was really relieved because it’s been a goal of mine for a few years to make it.”

Graham said that qualifying for the prelims was like qualifying for the state high school track and field meet: "Everyone here is good," she said, "and everyone is fast.

“You look around and you see (University of Arkansas star) Britton Wilson, who runs sub-50 (seconds) in the 400 and has the world lead in the 400 hurdles,” she said. “It’s really cool.”

Teammate Bailee Dierks and Graham finished 28th and 29th in the 400 meter hurdles, despite rankings of No. 41 and 46, respectively, entering the meet.

“I’d run (the 400 meter hurdles) like five times, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to try my best,’” Graham said. “It was just kind of fun. Hopefully I’ll be able to get back there next year, and qualify for the second day.”

Graham’s conference heptathlon score puts her at No. 6 in school history. She’s the seventh-fastest 400 meter hurdler in NDSU history, and is No. 7 on the 200-meter dash list, too. Graham is also ranked No. 8 on the 400-meter dash all-time list.

“It's kind of crazy,” she said. “I don't really think too much into it because I always want to get better, but it is cool to see.”

Graham and Dierks, who are both members of the 2023 Academic All-District team, have a collective goal for the 2023-2024 season: Finish as the top two 400-meter hurdlers in NDSU history. Both would need to drop about a second off their times to achieve that.

“That would be really cool if we were able to do that,” Graham said.