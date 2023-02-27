99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Tschetter earns Academic All-District honors at Michigan

Stewartville's Will Tschetter and Kooper Vaughn of St. Charles both earn Academic All-District honors in men's basketball while Lake City's Natalie Bremer is named All-NSIC in women's basketball.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
Stewartville's Will Tschetter, front, is a redshirt freshman for the University of Michigan men's basketball team. He has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team.
Ron Johnson / USA TODAY Sports file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 27, 2023 05:00 PM

Stewartville’s Will Tschetter, a member of the University of Michigan men's basketball, has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team.

Tschetter, a redshirt freshman, is pursuing a degree in earth and environmental science. He becomes the fourth Wolverine to earn Academic All-District honors. Tschetter and other Academic All-District honorees now advance to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Also Read
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC women's basketball team plays in the Region XIIIA Tournament beginning Saturday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC men's basketball team plays in the Region XIII Tournament beginning Friday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ac9dd4535955fbb34becbdb311c55e1a.jpg
College
College wrestling: Six southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level
A number of former area high school wrestling standouts, including Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy and Bennett Berge, have had stellar college seasons.
February 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Tschetter is a 6-foot-9 forward in his first full season with the Wolverines, who are currently 16-12. He redshirted a year ago as a true freshman. This season he has played in 21 of Michigan’s 28 games and has made an impact. He is a reserve, but has made three starts.

He is averaging 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 10.0 minutes per game. He is shooting a solid 53.7% (22-for-41) from the field.He recently tied his career-best with seven points in the win over Michigan State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan has two games left in the regular season. Up next is a 6 p.m. game Thursday at Illinois that will be televised nationally on ESPN.

— —

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer, a freshman for the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s basketball team, has been named second team All-Conference in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Bremer, a 5-11 guard, has played in all 26 games this season, while making one start. She is second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. She is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Bremer has scored at least 21 points in six games this season. Her season high was 26 points against Wayne State when she shot 10-of-12 from the field.

Bremer was one of three Mavericks to earn All-NSIC honors.

— —

Kooper Vaughn of St. Charles is one of four St. John's University men’s basketball players who have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District IV men's basketball team.

Vaughn is now eligible for Academic All-America distinction, which will be voted on by organization members and announced on March 14. Vaughn is a global business leadership major with a 3.72 grade-point average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kooper Vaughn 2022 mug.jfif
Kooper Vaughn.
Contributed / Paul Middlestaedt

Vaughn is a 6-1 sophomore guard. He is a starter and second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. He leads the Johnnies in 3-pointers made (54) and free-throw percentage (89.1%, 57-for-64) while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

As a freshman, Vaughn was named to the All-MIAC third team and MIAC All-First Year team after he broke the St. John’s single-season record for 3-pointers made by a freshman with 70. In his career, he has shot 40.4% from 3-point range with124 made triples in 51 games.

St. John’s finished 16-9 in the regular season, 13-7 in MIAC play.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
gopherwbb022723.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers finish regular season by upsetting Purdue
February 26, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC men win region championship and earn national tournament berth
February 26, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Riverland upsets No. 1 RCTC in women's region championship game
February 26, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Byron STEM
Local
Byron Middle School named state winner for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Challenge
February 27, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic income dropped by 50%, to $595 million in 2022
February 27, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Answer Man logo
Local
The shoe is on the other foot: Readers give Answer Man answers
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Prep
10 players to watch in the Section 1AAA, 1AAAA girls basketball playoffs
February 27, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff