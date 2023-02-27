Tschetter earns Academic All-District honors at Michigan

Stewartville’s Will Tschetter, a member of the University of Michigan men's basketball, has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team.

Tschetter, a redshirt freshman, is pursuing a degree in earth and environmental science. He becomes the fourth Wolverine to earn Academic All-District honors. Tschetter and other Academic All-District honorees now advance to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Tschetter is a 6-foot-9 forward in his first full season with the Wolverines, who are currently 16-12. He redshirted a year ago as a true freshman. This season he has played in 21 of Michigan’s 28 games and has made an impact. He is a reserve, but has made three starts.

He is averaging 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 10.0 minutes per game. He is shooting a solid 53.7% (22-for-41) from the field.He recently tied his career-best with seven points in the win over Michigan State.

Michigan has two games left in the regular season. Up next is a 6 p.m. game Thursday at Illinois that will be televised nationally on ESPN.

— —

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer, a freshman for the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s basketball team, has been named second team All-Conference in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Bremer, a 5-11 guard, has played in all 26 games this season, while making one start. She is second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. She is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Bremer has scored at least 21 points in six games this season. Her season high was 26 points against Wayne State when she shot 10-of-12 from the field.

Bremer was one of three Mavericks to earn All-NSIC honors.

— —

Kooper Vaughn of St. Charles is one of four St. John's University men’s basketball players who have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District IV men's basketball team.

Vaughn is now eligible for Academic All-America distinction, which will be voted on by organization members and announced on March 14. Vaughn is a global business leadership major with a 3.72 grade-point average.

Kooper Vaughn. Contributed / Paul Middlestaedt

Vaughn is a 6-1 sophomore guard. He is a starter and second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. He leads the Johnnies in 3-pointers made (54) and free-throw percentage (89.1%, 57-for-64) while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

As a freshman, Vaughn was named to the All-MIAC third team and MIAC All-First Year team after he broke the St. John’s single-season record for 3-pointers made by a freshman with 70. In his career, he has shot 40.4% from 3-point range with124 made triples in 51 games.

St. John’s finished 16-9 in the regular season, 13-7 in MIAC play.

