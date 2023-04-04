50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports College

Two RCTC women's basketball players earn All-America honors

Myia Ruzek named first-team All-American and Olivia Christianson named to the second team among Division III NJCAA players.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 2:11 PM

ROCHESTER — Division III NJCAA national champion Rochester Community and Technical College has had two players named All-America in women's basketball.

Sophomore guard Myia Ruzek was named first-team All-American among Division III women's junior college players and sophomore forward Olivia Christianson was named to the second team.

Ruzek and Christianson helped the Yellowjackets post a 27-1 record during the 2022-23 season while leading RCTC to the Division III national championship in March.

Ruzek, a Lewiston-Altura grad, led RCTC in scoring at 21.7 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the floor. She also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Christianson, a Lyle High School grad, averaged 16.0 points per game as she shot 45.7% from the floor and 87.4% at the line. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-high 4.9 steals per game.

This marks the third time in her three-year career at RCTC that Christianson has been named an All-American.

NJCAA Division III All-American team

