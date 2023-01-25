Ustby is women's basketball's National Player of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby has had quite a career already at the University of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2 junior basketball star is also coming off having had quite a week.

Ustby was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week for her performances Thursday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 22, against Duke University and Georgia Tech University, respectively.

An all-ACC second-team choice a year ago, Ustby scored 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting against No. 13 Duke, which entered the game unbeaten in league play. Ustby was 5-for-5 in the third quarter when North Carolina went up for good en route to a 61-56 win.

Three days later against Georgia Tech, Ustby scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. She also grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists and three blocks. For the week, Ustby shot 71.4% from the field and led her team with 3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2 steals per game.

North Carolina is ranked No. 15 in the country. For the season, Ustby is averaging 13.8 points, a team-leading 9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

The Tar Heels are 5-3 in the ACC and 14-5 overall.