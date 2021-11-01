SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Veteran RCTC women's basketball team enters season ranked No. 3 in Division III

The RCTC women's basketball team is coming off a 16-1 season and a loss in the district champion game and the Yellowjackets return all of their top players for the 2021-22 campaign.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 01, 2021 08:00 AM
RCTC women's basketball

Head coach: Jason Bonde (second year, 16-1 record).

2020-21 season: The Yellowjackets finished 16-1 overall and won the Region XIII Division II championship before falling in the Northwest Plains District title game for their lone loss of the season, and falling just short of the national tournament.

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets will return to Division III for the postseason in 2021-22 and enter the year ranked No. 3 in the nation. But the D-III level is very stacked as Northland from the MCAC was the 2019 national runner-up and enters the season ranked No. 1. Western Tech, the 2019 D-III national champion, is also in the region. RCTC has great experience back in eight returning players. D-II All-American and the Region XIII MVP Olivia Christianson (20 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 4.5 spg) heads the list of returnees. Others back include Myia Ruzek (15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.2 spg), Kandace Sikkink (13 ppg, 9 rpg), Ravyn Miles (11 ppg, 5 apg), Lexi Hugeback (8 ppg, 7 rpg), Kiley Nihart (10 ppg, 3 apg, 2.3 spg), Jaide Pressley (4ppg, 4 rpg) and Kassidy Broadwater (5 ppg, 3 spg). With all its top players returning, RCTC should again be a top state and region contender.

Coach Jason Bonde says: "We are excited to play a full season. This is a great group that wants get better every day. If we continue to grow as players, we will have a chance to have a great year. We are looking to build off the success this group had last year."

Teams to beat: Northland (preseason ranked No. 1 in D-III), Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (No. 14), Anoka-Ramsey (receiving votes).

ROSTER

Sophomores: Olivia Christianson (5-8, F, Lyle), Myia Ruzek (5-9, G, Lewiston-Altura), Kandace Sikkink (5-7, F/C, Preston), Ravyn Miles (5-6, G, St. Paul), Lexi Hugeback, Kiley Nihart (5-4, PG, Medford), Jaide Pressley (5-8, F, St. Paul) and Kassidy Broadwater (5-5, G, Preston).

Freshmen: Elicia Brown (5-6, G, Hayfield), Danika Jones (5-9, F, Parowan, Utah), Allison Thompson (5-6, G, Dover-Eyota), Kenzie Mentlick (5-7, F, Dover-Eyota).

