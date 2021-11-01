Veteran RCTC women's basketball team enters season ranked No. 3 in Division III
The RCTC women's basketball team is coming off a 16-1 season and a loss in the district champion game and the Yellowjackets return all of their top players for the 2021-22 campaign.
RCTC women's basketball
Head coach: Jason Bonde (second year, 16-1 record).
2020-21 season: The Yellowjackets finished 16-1 overall and won the Region XIII Division II championship before falling in the Northwest Plains District title game for their lone loss of the season, and falling just short of the national tournament.
Coach Jason Bonde says: "We are excited to play a full season. This is a great group that wants get better every day. If we continue to grow as players, we will have a chance to have a great year. We are looking to build off the success this group had last year."
Teams to beat: Northland (preseason ranked No. 1 in D-III), Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (No. 14), Anoka-Ramsey (receiving votes).
ROSTER
Sophomores: Olivia Christianson (5-8, F, Lyle), Myia Ruzek (5-9, G, Lewiston-Altura), Kandace Sikkink (5-7, F/C, Preston), Ravyn Miles (5-6, G, St. Paul), Lexi Hugeback, Kiley Nihart (5-4, PG, Medford), Jaide Pressley (5-8, F, St. Paul) and Kassidy Broadwater (5-5, G, Preston).
Freshmen: Elicia Brown (5-6, G, Hayfield), Danika Jones (5-9, F, Parowan, Utah), Allison Thompson (5-6, G, Dover-Eyota), Kenzie Mentlick (5-7, F, Dover-Eyota).