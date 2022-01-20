Watts scores 25 as RCTC defeats Anoka-Ramsey

COON RAPIDS — Keivonte Watts scored 25 points and Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong first half en route to a 79-65 victory over Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Wednesday night in junior college men's basketball.

RCTC lead 447-30 at the break and built a 25-point lead in the second half. Anoka-Ramsey had a 10-0 run to cut into the deficit, but the Yellowjackets still won going away.

"We are improving which is a really critical step right now,"RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Watts made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and added four rebounds. Quentin Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds and he was 4-for-4 at the line.

LaPlante was also pleased with the play of starter Helder Semedo, and reserves Andre Crockett Jr. and Peyton Dunham, both of Rochester. Semedo had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Crockett also had nine points while Dunham had six points and eight rebounds. All of Crockett's points came from beyond the arc as he was 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

"I thought Andre Crockett gave us a spark and Helder Semedo played his best game of the year," LaPlante said. "Peyton Dunham had a very good second half to spark us."

RCTC has won four of its last five games and improves to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. The Yellowjackets will host Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday.