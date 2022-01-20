SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Watts scores 25 as RCTC defeats Anoka-Ramsey

Yellowjackets post 79-65 victory for fourth win in past five games.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 19, 2022 10:46 PM
Share

COON RAPIDS — Keivonte Watts scored 25 points and Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong first half en route to a 79-65 victory over Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Wednesday night in junior college men's basketball.

RCTC lead 447-30 at the break and built a 25-point lead in the second half. Anoka-Ramsey had a 10-0 run to cut into the deficit, but the Yellowjackets still won going away.

"We are improving which is a really critical step right now,"RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Watts made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and added four rebounds. Quentin Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds and he was 4-for-4 at the line.

LaPlante was also pleased with the play of starter Helder Semedo, and reserves Andre Crockett Jr. and Peyton Dunham, both of Rochester. Semedo had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Crockett also had nine points while Dunham had six points and eight rebounds. All of Crockett's points came from beyond the arc as he was 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought Andre Crockett gave us a spark and Helder Semedo played his best game of the year," LaPlante said. "Peyton Dunham had a very good second half to spark us."

RCTC has won four of its last five games and improves to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. The Yellowjackets will host Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
FSA Minnesota Gophers .jpg
College
Gopher women's basketball still looking to ‘break through’ against Big Ten’s best
No. 25 Iowa offers Minnesota another chance Thursday at Williams Arena
January 19, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Media Day
College
Johnson brings California cool to the Gophers blue line
When Gophers hockey practice ends, defenseman Ryan Johnson will sometimes spend an extra hour or more on the ice by himself, working on his game solo like a classic Minnesota rink rat, which is odd because Johnson hails from Southern California.
January 19, 2022 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
d7844e7a76a8e71980c8cdf597bb8541.jpg
College
'We want him to be an All-American': Blooming Prarie's Krell blossoming at RCTC
Colton Krell was the first wrestler from Blooming Prairie High School to win a state title and was all set to wrestle at North Dakota State but has found his home at RCTC
January 19, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
College
Wednesday’s Gophers men’s basketball game at Penn State postponed
After COVID testing Monday, Minnesota below NCAA minimum of seven available scholarship players
January 18, 2022 04:04 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press