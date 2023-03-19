‘We were going to finish the deal this year’: RCTC women’s basketball wins national championship

ROCHESTER — Olivia Christianson was among six Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball players who returned for a third season with one dream: to win a national championship.

That came true Saturday, when third-ranked RCTC (27-1) beat No. 5 Minnesota West Community and Technical College 73-53 and hoisted the national championship trophy for the second time in program history.

“We were cut short last year, and it hurt. So we came back, and we did what we needed to do. This is something we've talked about since last year, since we lost,” Christianson said. “You know, there's a lot of people in the crowd saying, ‘Well, if you guys weren’t fifth years,’ blah, blah, blah. That's great. Talk the talk. We weren't the ones that made the rules. We were going to finish the deal this year.”

“This is why you coach. This group came back for one reason, and one reason only,” coach Jason Bonde added, while wiping away tears. “They didn’t have to. They did what they set forth. It's why they came back. They played great. They did what they’re meant to do. Can’t ask for a better group, I’ll tell you that.”

A big reason for the dominating win? Christianson’s offense.

The NJCAA Division III tournament MVP carried her team through the first half, putting up half of the 32 points RCTC took into halftime. The former Lyle/Pacelli standout added 15 more in the second half.

That’s double what Christianson averaged per game this season. But Bonde said those statistics never reflected what she contributed on the floor each game.

“Best player in the country,” he said. “This season, her stats, her scoring didn’t say that, but she proved it tonight. She stepped up and did what she’s supposed to do. She’s a special player, and I’m glad that she’s here.”

Saturday’s championship was the third time RCTC faced Minnesota West this season. It was also the Yellowjackets’ third win. The game started off close, but RCTC hung on to a lead until the first quarter expired.

Down 19-17 in the early seconds of the second quarter, Christianson and Ravyn Miles kept the Yellowjackets’ in the game. The lead continued to switch hands, as both defenses forced 11 turnovers in the first half.

The game was tied after a steal and layup from Myia Ruzek. Minnesota West freshman Olivia Hayenga tipped a missed three back in as the clock expired, giving her Bluejays team a 34-32 lead into halftime.

The play lit the crowd up and momentum seemed to be completely on Minnesota West’s side.

Then the second half started.

The score remained close until the middle of the third quarter when RCTC took a 42-34 lead after a Miles bucket, its largest lead up to that point.

The Yellowjackets settled in then, continuing to extend its lead as the clock wound down. RCTC was up 58-45 with seven and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Bluejays coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka, who was visibly upset, was handed a technical. Christianson hit the free throws, putting the Yellowjackets up 15, 60-45, and all but sealing the win.

RCTC’s lead widened more as the seconds ticked off the clock, and the Yellowjackets sealed the championship win, 73-53.

Christianson finished with 31 points, eight steals and six rebounds. Miles added 16 points and Jada James had 12 points, three steals and five rebounds. Ruzek ended with 10 points and four steals, while Kandace Sikkink had three points and 11 rebounds.

No. 1 Owens vs. No. 7 Riverland

Riverland Community College upset reigning champion Owens Community College 69-65 and finished third in the tournament. The win gave Minnesota schools the podium sweep.

Reana Schmitt finished with a double double, 13 points and 10 rebounds. Savannah Longhoma had 22 points.

No. 2 Fulton-Montgomery vs. No. 9 Anoka-Ramsey

Anoka-Ramsey Community College came up with an upset of its own over Fulton-Montgomery Community College to finish fifth in the tournament, 74-59.

Janea Arnoldi finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Mikayla Kanenwisher had nine points and four steals.