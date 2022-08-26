Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

When it comes to language, new RCTC football coach runs a 'clean' program

RCTC football coach Terrance Isaac Sr. does not allow his coaches to curse at players and he doesn't want players to use profanity either.

Terrence Isaac Mug.jpg
First-year RCTC football coach Terrence Isaac Sr. doesn't allow his assistants to curse and he doesn't want his players to use profanity either.
Contributed
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 26, 2022 01:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Football players probably learn at a very young age that coaches can use some pretty salty language.

And the higher the player goes up through the ranks, the more colorful the language can be. But players at Rochester Community and Technical College are having a new and perhaps rare occurrence under Terrance Isaac Sr., who is in his first year coaching the Yellowjackets.

Also Read
RCTC players work on a drill.jpg
College
Changes at the top, but RCTC football program still has lofty goals
Terrance Isaac Sr. takes over reins as Yellowjackets look to get back in state title game for first time since 2015.
August 26, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC.HADY.MUG.jpg
College
Mayo grad Hady leads revved-up RCTC to victory in volleyball home opener
Kennedy Hady led a balanced offensive attack for RCTC on Wednesday night, as the Yellowjackets swept their home opener and won a second consecutive match.
August 24, 2022 11:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We do things a little differently,” Isaac Sr. said. “I don’t allow my coaches to curse.”

Isaac Sr. is in his 19th season as a football coach and his 12 as a head coach. He comes to RCTC after coaching at MCAC rival Vermilion Community College a year ago.

Isaac Sr. noticed while working with some coaches in the past that a lot of yelling and cursing at players was having a negative impact. And he told himself when he became a head coach, he was going to run a “clean” program in terms of vocabulary.

ADVERTISEMENT

That mindset not only extends to the coaches, but the players as well. Isaac Sr. wants to show his players and coaches that they can communicate without using profanity.

“So over the years I said, ‘If you never hear your coaches curse at you, there’s no reason for you to say one cuss word.’ You never hear it from us,” Isaac Sr. said. “I tell guys, ‘I’m going to get on you, I’m going to coach you hard, but I’m never going to disrespect you.’ And in return, I want the same thing.”

RCTC players are not being cursed at by coaches, and they also have to choose their words more wisely.

RCTC players work on a drill.jpg
College
Changes at the top, but RCTC football program still has lofty goals
Terrance Isaac Sr. takes over reins as Yellowjackets look to get back in state title game for first time since 2015.
August 26, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

“You don’t have to say those things,” RCTC freshman quarterback Sylas Christie said. “You don’t have to have that type of vocabulary. Even in our meetings he’s like ‘You guys better get a dictionary and learn some new words because we’re going to be professionals out here.’ And I respect that and I think you look more professional when you do that.”

“I operate off of respect,” Isaac Sr. said.

The coach also wants his players to act professional and show pride and responsibility in the program. Prior to the start of the season, the Yellowjackets practiced standing for the national anthem and how to shake hands with opponents after games.

“It’s just things like that that I believe in,” Isaac Sr. said. “Look, if football is the only thing that you’ve learned from me, then I’ve failed you.”

Isaac Sr. wants to have a relationship with his players long after they have played for him. He has kept in contact with the coaches who he played for more than a quarter century ago at Vermilion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That means a lot,” Isaac Sr. said. “There’s been some times when I’ve been in some tough situations and I was able to call those guys and lean on those guys. And I want the same thing with my guys. I want the relationships; it’s more than just football.”

Related Topics: COLLEGE FOOTBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ayoka.jpg
College
Byron grad and All-American Ayoka Lee lost for upcoming basketball season with knee injury
It was announced Thursday that Byron graduate and Kansas State senior star Ayoka Lee will miss all of the 2022-23 women's basketball season with a knee injury.
August 25, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MOHAMED_IBRAHIM.JPG
College
AP Top 25 voters explain their votes for Gophers in preseason poll
Where do these votes have Gophers ranked? Why is Minnesota in your Top 25?
August 24, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-US-BOROWICZ-PLAYING-BASKETBALL-AFTER-1-MS.jpg
College
Roseau’s Katie Borowicz back to playing basketball at U of M after harrowing ordeal, skull surgery
A top-100 national recruit by ESPN out of Roseau, Borowicz graduated high school early and joined the Gophers in the middle of the 2020-21 COVID-19 affected season. An interesting move; the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted during the pandemic meant Borowicz could get a half-season in and still have four years of eligibility left.
August 23, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Kent Youngblood / Star Tribune
Minnesota vs University of Massachusetts, UMASS, NCAA
College
Gophers' Big Ten hockey title defense begins Oct. 28 at Ohio State
The release of the full Minnesota Gophers 2022-23 schedule shows a three-week road trip, a pair of exhibition games and a pre-Halloween start to their conference schedule.
August 22, 2022 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers