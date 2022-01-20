Dover-Eyota grad Williams on an 'All-American' track at Minnesota State, Mankato

When Brady Williams looks back on what’s allowed him such success in basketball, not lost on him is where he came from.

Williams is a 2020 Dover-Eyota graduate, coming from a southeastern corner of the state that’s been brimming with extreme basketball talent in recent seasons.

Williams’ senior season was especially impressive in these parts. The athletic, 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward played against three eventual Division I players that season — Stewartville’s Will Tschetter, Caledonia’s Eli King and Lake City’s Nate Heise. There was also St. Charles’ scoring sensation Kooper Vaughn to deal with, as well as Caledonia standout Noah King and Lake City do-everything player Reid Gastner.

It made for some wicked matchups for Williams, who was also recruited by a handful of Division I schools before committing to traditional Division II power Minnesota State, Mankato, drawn in part to its short distance from home.

Also a standout quarterback at Dover-Eyota, Williams has a large appetite for competition. So when all of these stars kept coming at him in waves, his reaction was, “Bring it on.”

Those battles went a long way toward turning him into the star he became.

“You’d have nights where you were going against Tschetter and Noah King in back-to-back games,” Williams said. “Then it would be against Lake City’s Gastner and Heise. It was a tough schedule going against all of those guys — there’s a reason they’re all playing college basketball (Eli King will play next year at Iowa State). Playing against all of them definitely made me better. There was pride in being from around here, too, with all of that talent.”

An emerging star

No doubt, Williams was a big slice of that southeastern Minnesota talent. When Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler landed him as a recruit, he knew what he was getting. It had him in celebration mode.

“It was my vision when we got Brady that we could put the ball in his hands 15 to 19 feet from the hoop and play through him — and we’re doing that now,” Margenthaler said of the Mavericks sophomore. “At the high school level, what was so intriguing about him was that he could score at all three levels and his length. We have good athletes on our team. But Brady is a matchup nightmare for teams. When he is knocking down shots from the perimeter, he is a nightmare to guard.”

That’s not to suggest that Williams is some finished product or close to an All-American yet.

Brady Williams

But it is to suggest that Margenthaler’s standout sophomore is making strides toward both of those things.

After being one of the first men off the bench last year, Williams is now a cemented starter and among the Mavericks’ top couple of players. He’s averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game, while shooting 52% from the field (though just 24% on 3-pointers).

Margenthaler has been pleased with his production. But he can’t help but ask for even more, believing that Williams could turn into one of his better players ever.

A concentrated summer of weight lifting might take Williams into the stratosphere that Margenthaler envisions.

“More strength would really help him,” Margenthaler said. “Strength gives you confidence. You can take a hit and still score offensively. And it allows you to rebound better. You take Brady’s height and athleticism, and you put strength with it, and it can take his game to the next level. I’ve had seven All-Americans. He could be my next one.”

Ready to get after it

Williams agrees that added strength would be a large aid and intends to devote next offseason to making it happen.

“(Margenthaler) is right,” said Williams, who hopes to be up to 225 pounds by next season. “More muscle would make me stronger and quicker and allow me to play more positions.”

Still, the current version of Williams is working out quite nicely for Minnesota State, which is 4-4 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 10-4 overall, but hasn’t played a game since Jan. 2 due to COVID-19 issues.

And being a member of this team and school has lived up to everything that Williams had desired.

He says he’s in the right place and also appreciates Mankato’s short distance from home. This is a family guy. It’s a family that’s almost always in the stands, watching him play.

“I really like being around family and my grandparents on both sides,” Williams said. “My grandparents are getting older and we have to look after them.”

Brady Williams, an All-American boy who may soon become an All-American player.