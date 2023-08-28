Winona State coaching staff is mining southeastern Minnesota's fertile recruiting grounds

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

WINONA — There is a purple wave seemingly taking over southeastern Minnesota and it's not because of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Winona State University football team, under the tutelage of second-year coach Brian Bergstrom, is making significant strides building upon the groundwork of longtime coach Tom Sawyer. The program's ability to recruit the Rochester area has been a big part of it.

A Burnsville native, Bergstrom recruited Minnesota during his days as the South Dakota State University defensive coordinator. Combined with bringing on former Caledonia standout and NFL receiver Isaac Fruechte, the Warriors have made it a priority to get kids right here in their backyard.

"You have to win your home state, right? And Rochester is in your home state, you got to go win it," Fruechte said. "That's important for us. I think the development of the schools there in Rochester has gotten better and better in terms of the caliber of football and in the kids that are getting produced out of those places. There's a bunch of really great coaches there. The kids are really good players. .... We have to do a good job of winning at home and that's important to us. … It's a no-brainer for us and we (have) to continue to get kids out of Rochester because there's a lot of good football.

"I think what helps, too, is the schools right outside of Rochester with Byron, Kasson, Pine Island, you name it. Again, really, really good football. We got James Durst a tight end from Byron down here. He's gonna be a star. The kid from Spring Valley, Kingsland, (Mason) Kolling. So it's a point of emphasis for us to do a great job of getting the best players in our area. And it's a no-brainer when you look at the talent level, regardless of the size of football. We're going to go get the best players in this area and do everything we can to make sure that this is home for them for the next four or five years."

In addition to Durst and Kolling, the Warriors have secured a number of area players through the first two recruiting classes: Mayo's Cayden Holcomb, Lake City's Justin Wohlers, La Crescent-Hokah's Carter Todd, Rushford-Peterson's Carson Thompson and Winona's Wesley Wollan and Bryan Cassellius.

Kasson-Mantorville senior standout Easton Suess is committed to WSU, and the Warriors are more than in the running to secure Cayden's brother Carter, who also has a Division I offer from the University of St. Thomas.

Winona State University running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd runs for a touchdown against Minnesota State University Moorhead on Sept. 24, 2022, in Winona. Contributed / Darrel Harmon

All of them have bought into the culture that is being established by the one they call "Bergy."

"Yeah, I mean, I can't talk on the culture that coach Sawyer had, but the one that 'Bergy' brought in is definitely a good one," Cayden Holcomb said. "I mean, he always preaches love between all the guys. So I mean, like, we're a good group together. We all care about each other. I mean, we go out there and practice hard every day, you know, sometimes just fights or whatnot, but we all get back together after leaving on the field."

"I would say the biggest difference from the old to the new is the culture and a set standard that was brought into the program," said former Winona Winhawk Garit Wollan, who was recruited by the previous staff. "I love Sawyer and Keller and respect what they did for the program but the new culture coach Bergstrom brought into Winona State I think has elevated us to the next level of play. It also has brought us closer as teammates, friends. Bergstrom strives for us to be brothers on and off the field. We have done a lot of off-the-field team bonding which has elevated our play on the field. We have become in a way a band of brothers.

"Another thing is accountability as well. People are held accountable for their mistakes no matter if they are a captain or a redshirt freshman. Everyone is held to the same standard."

Bergstrom brings in a different speaker nearly every night to talk with the team during fall camp. The topics range from physical and mental health to being a student athlete on and off the field. From bowling to cleaning up their community, the Warriors do plenty together.

It's what has allowed them to hit the ground running as they enter what feels like year five but is actually just year two for Bergstrom.

"Credit coach Bergy and the hard work that he does and has done," Freucthe said. "He has set the path and the model for all of us. It's been very, very smooth in terms of a transition. He is incredibly detailed and incredibly organized. So if you do have questions, they're generally answered very quickly, straight to the point."

It's already led to success on the field.

The Warriors advanced to the NCAA postseason for just the seventh time in program history, going 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC South last year, earning a share of the division title.

It appears to be the start of a bright feature — one that features many Rochester-area faces.

WSU Football took a break from the field for some Community Service this morning!



Ashley for the Arts Clean Up✅@AshleyHomeStore #GGT⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OU0HuL3HCO — Winona State Football (@WinonaState_FB) August 13, 2023

