Winona State football names former Caledonia, RCTC star Isaac Fruechte offensive coordinator

WINONA, Minn. — Newly hired Brian Bergstrom has made his first splash as the Winona State University head football coach, announcing the hiring of former Caledonia High School star Isaac Fruechte as the offensive coordinator.

Isaac Fruechte

The former NFL receiver was the Northern State offensive coordinator last season as well as the coach for the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Before NSU, Fruechte's coaching career began at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as the OC and quarterbacks coach before he moved on to coach receivers at Nothern Iowa University.

Fruechte was two-time all-state at Caledonia where he played for his father Carl Fruechte, before moving on to Rochester Community Technical College. He averaged over 26 yards per catch and had nine touchdowns on 30 receptions in his lone season with the Yellowjackets. He transferred to the University of Minnesota, playing in 38 games and hauling in 50 receptions for Jerry Kill and the Gophers.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft, Fruechte spent portions of 2015-2017 with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Cameron Keller was the offensive coordinator for the past nine seasons for WSU. His new bio as his job title listed as assistant athletic director.

ADVERTISEMENT