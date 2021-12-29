Winona State tabs SDSU DC Brian Bergstrom to be new head football coach

WINONA, Minn. — Winona State University has tabbed Brian Bergstrom to be their new head football coach.

The University released a statement on Wednesday, naming the Minnesota native as the successor to longtime staple Tom Sawyer, who retired after this past year with a 197-89 record in 25 seasons.

Winona State University football coach Brian Bergstrom

"We're delighted to have Brian Bergstrom join our outstanding Athletics department at Winona State," WSU president Dr. Scott Olson said in the release. "He's proven himself not only as a great coach but as a great educator — helping students succeed in the classroom as well as on the gridiron. Warrior football will have a bright future under his leadership."

Bergstrom has 17 years of collegiate coaching experience with the most recent being the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at South Dakota State University. He joined the Jackrabbits' staff in 2017 as the safeties coach and has been a part of five consecutive playoff teams with three trips to the FCS national semifinals, including a runner-up finish.

"We are excited to have Brian, Kate and their kids join the Warrior family," WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh said in the release. "Not only does he have great football experiences and successes, he and his family will be a great fit for us and the Winona community. He is a tireless worker and recruiter, and it's always great to welcome home a fellow Minnesotan."

Originally from Burnsville, Minnesota, Bergstrom was an All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference performer as well as an honorable-mention All-America selection as a linebacker at Gustavus Adolphus College. He was the defensive coordinator at GAC for five seasons, before a four-year run at Augustana University. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at St. Cloud State University in 2003.

He is the 22nd head coach in program history and just the second since the move to NCAA Division II competition.

"My family and I feel blessed and humbled to join the Winona State University Warrior family and the Winona Community," Bergstrom stated in the release. "We are thankful for and believe in the foundation that has been established, the high character leadership, and the passionate family that is Winona State University. We are confident that the right people are in place for us to take the next step together."