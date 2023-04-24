Winona State's Cayden Holcomb showing signs of potential football stardom

WINONA — This is what it’s come to for Cayden Holcomb. This is how much he wants it.

The Winona State University freshman wide receiver and former Rochester Mayo great has taped the Warriors’ offensive plays to his dormitory room door.

“That way I see them every time I walk by,” Holcomb said.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has also made it a habit each night to fall into la-la land while watching extended game film.

Both habits are with one thing in mind: that he understand his football assignments well enough that come practice time, there’s no hesitation.

When Holcomb isn’t overthinking, he’s a handful. WSU offensive coordinator and former Caledonia and University of Minnesota standout receiver Isaac Fruechte, son of famed Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, knows the difference between a thinking Holcomb and a cut-it-loose one.

It separates the potential star in him from the lesser version. More and more, Fruechte is getting a look at the star version with the first-year player. But there is just so much to learn.

Among the team's fastest and quickest players, Holcomb was redshirted this past fall and spent the last month going through his first spring football practices. WSU had its spring game on Saturday.

“You come into a college football program, whether you are on offense, defense or special teams, and it’s going to be new,” said Fruechte, who has also lauded Holcomb for his blocking and physical play. “There are going to be a lot of things to learn and a lot more details to learn because we have the time to do it. There are a lot of complexities with our offense. Cayden’s area of growth is in figuring out the offense and becoming more versed in it. He overthinks things sometimes because he’s smart and takes what we say extremely literally. But sometimes you have to just go play.”

Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb (12) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAAA semifinal game against Century Oct. 30, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

When Holcomb does cut it loose, it becomes obvious to Fruechte and the rest of the WSU coaches how he accomplished so much in high school.

Holcomb finished his senior season at Mayo — where he was coached by his father, Donny Holcomb — with 74 catches, 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to being named All-State. He ended his four-year Mayo career as Rochester’s all-time receptions leader with 201 catches and more than 2,896 yards.

“The kid can run,” Fruechte said. “He’s as fast and ‘sudden’ as all get out. Athletically, he does a really good job. Coach Holcomb has done a great job with him and that entire Mayo program with what he’s done with the speed and conditioning areas. Those guys are as developed as anyone.”

When Cayden Holcomb chose Winona State two Januarys ago, it came after being recruited by just a couple of other Division II schools, which was both surprising and disappointing for him.

But there’s been no disappointment in where he’s landed, Winona State.

Holcomb has quickly found a comfortable and inspired home there.

“It’s been a really good fit,” Holcomb said. “I’m really starting to know all the guys. Winona is a small-town atmosphere and everyone knows you play football here. I am so looking forward to game days next season, with all the people coming around. I’m really hoping I can earn a starting spot at slot receiver. I believe I can do that.”

Holcomb sees a uniqueness with football, with its ability to create bonds.

He’s already found that at Winona State, where he’s developed a brotherhood with many of his teammates. There has been just as much time spent off the field together as on it.

“The bonds you make in football are special,” Holcomb said. “It’s almost like you are going to war with these guys, every Saturday or Friday night in football. You’re leaving it all out there. If you mess up on one play, one of your teammates can get hurt. It is that accountability that brings us so close together.”

Holcomb is accountable. After all, he’s got the Winona State offensive playbook taped to his dorm-room door.