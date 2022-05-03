Winona's Jasper Hedin will attend prep school before playing college ball

Before he heads to a four-year college, Jasper Hedin wants to expand his horizons.

Hedin, a senior at Winona High School, is a standout basketball player who was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a senior while helping the Winhawks reach the Section 1AAA title game.

Jasper Hedin

The 6-foot-5 guard will delay going to college for a year as he plans to attend Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy during the 2022-23 school year.

“I feel like it will give me an opportunity to expand my options from where I am right now,” Hedin said, "and in a place where I’m able to step out of my comfort zone and be able to learn and grow in new ways.”

Mercersburg Academy is a boarding school for high school students, but each basketball team in the league is allowed two post graduates. Hedin will attend classes and be allowed to play basketball at the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Academically they are very sound,” Hedin said. “It’s basically a place where I feel I’ll be very challenged.”

Hedin said he had a number of offers from four-year colleges to play basketball. But he didn’t consider any of them the right fit. And he also had his heart set on heading east. He has lived his entire life in Winona, but before he was born his parents spent some time living out east as did some of his older brothers.

“I feel like being out of the area will kind of expand some of the things that I've known,” Hedin said. “I want to kind of spread my wings to a new area.”

Hedin’s goal is to then attend a college out east. He believes being at Mercersburg Academy will help him get to know the area and aid him with his ultimate goal.

“Just the right fit and the right group of people is something that I want,” he said. “And the right academic opportunity to challenge me is my main search. The goal is to be in a place where I’m challenged both academically and athletically. First and foremost the academics.”

The school year starts at the beginning of September, but Hedin will go to Mercersburg earlier in the summer to get acclimated with the school, the area and to play with and get to know his new teammates.

——

Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby has been honored with the "Best Breakthrough Female Athlete" award at the University of North Carolina's annual awards banquet. Ustby is a sophomore guard/forward for the Tar Heels women's basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the prestigious award for which all female athletes at North Carolina were eligible.

Alyssa Ustby JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

The 6-1 Ustby led the Tar Heels in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game, fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, during the 2021-22 season. She ranked second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game and had 13 double-doubles, second-most in the conference.

Earlier she had been named second-team All-ACC for her stellar season. Ustby, who has not yet declared a major, also earned the ACC All-Academic honors for the second year in a row.

On the court, she helped North Carolina finish the season 25-7 and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .