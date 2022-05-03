SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Winona's Jasper Hedin will attend prep school before playing college ball

Jasper Hedin, a standout basketball player at Winona, plans to attend a year at Mercerburg (Pa.) Academy before playing college ball; Lourdes standout Alyssa Ustby earns another award at North Carolina.

Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin, right, plans to attend the prep school Mercerburg (Pa.) Academy for a year before selecting a college to play men's basketball. He hopes to attend a college out east.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin File photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
May 03, 2022 05:30 AM
Share

Before he heads to a four-year college, Jasper Hedin wants to expand his horizons.

Hedin, a senior at Winona High School, is a standout basketball player who was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a senior while helping the Winhawks reach the Section 1AAA title game.

Jasper Hedin Mug.jpg
Jasper Hedin

The 6-foot-5 guard will delay going to college for a year as he plans to attend Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy during the 2022-23 school year.

“I feel like it will give me an opportunity to expand my options from where I am right now,” Hedin said, "and in a place where I’m able to step out of my comfort zone and be able to learn and grow in new ways.”

Mercersburg Academy is a boarding school for high school students, but each basketball team in the league is allowed two post graduates. Hedin will attend classes and be allowed to play basketball at the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Academically they are very sound,” Hedin said. “It’s basically a place where I feel I’ll be very challenged.”

Hedin said he had a number of offers from four-year colleges to play basketball. But he didn’t consider any of them the right fit. And he also had his heart set on heading east. He has lived his entire life in Winona, but before he was born his parents spent some time living out east as did some of his older brothers.

“I feel like being out of the area will kind of expand some of the things that I've known,” Hedin said. “I want to kind of spread my wings to a new area.”

Hedin’s goal is to then attend a college out east. He believes being at Mercersburg Academy will help him get to know the area and aid him with his ultimate goal.

“Just the right fit and the right group of people is something that I want,” he said. “And the right academic opportunity to challenge me is my main search. The goal is to be in a place where I’m challenged both academically and athletically. First and foremost the academics.”

The school year starts at the beginning of September, but Hedin will go to Mercersburg earlier in the summer to get acclimated with the school, the area and to play with and get to know his new teammates.

——

Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby has been honored with the "Best Breakthrough Female Athlete" award at the University of North Carolina's annual awards banquet. Ustby is a sophomore guard/forward for the Tar Heels women's basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the prestigious award for which all female athletes at North Carolina were eligible.

Alyssa Ustby
Alyssa Ustby
JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

The 6-1 Ustby led the Tar Heels in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game, fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, during the 2021-22 season. She ranked second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game and had 13 double-doubles, second-most in the conference.

Earlier she had been named second-team All-ACC for her stellar season. Ustby, who has not yet declared a major, also earned the ACC All-Academic honors for the second year in a row.

On the court, she helped North Carolina finish the season 25-7 and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.

Read more from Guy
NCAA Football: LSU-Pro Day
Pro
5 options for the Vikings in first round of the draft
The Vikings have the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft, and eight picks overall. They will have plenty of options and a number of needs in the three-day event, which begins Thursday.
April 27, 2022 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Marcus Weaver mug.jpg
College
Lewiston-Altura's Weaver on pace for another strong track season at Eau Claire
Lewiston-Altura graduate Marcus Weaver set an NCAA Division III record in the heptathlon during the indoor track and field season. Now he is off to a strong start in the outdoor season at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
April 26, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
27027.jpeg
Pro
Seth Pack enjoys memorable Timberwolves playoff experience
Seth Pack, a 15-year-old with Down Syndrome and son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack, received two tickets to watch Game 3 of the Timberwolves playoff game from a suite at Target Center.
April 22, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKMEN'S BASKETBALLWINONA AREALOURDES HIGH SCHOOLWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
NCAA Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl-Minnesota at West Virginia
College
Gophers football avoids big departures before NCAA transfer portal deadline
The NCAA set Sunday as the deadline for players to leave their current school and still maintain eligibility at their new destination next season
May 02, 2022 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-ENDING-DROUGHT-U-HAVE-FIRST-1-MS.jpg
College
Gophers end long draft drought with O-lineman Daniel Faalele picked by Ravens
With Daniel Faalele being picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, Minnesota’s 16-year lull without having an offensive lineman selected has come to an end
April 30, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BWR04555 (1).JPG
College
6 takeaways from the Gophers spring football game
The maroon team took down the gold team 19-16 at the annual spring game
April 30, 2022 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Indiana; Boye Mafe
College
Gophers’ Boye Mafe selected 40th by Seattle Seahawks
“It was euphoric,” Mafe told local media members. “My phone was sitting on the table and then all of sudden, I got a call."
April 29, 2022 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press