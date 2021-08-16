SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

With a new coach, RCTC volleyball hopes to contend again

RCTC has a new volleyball coach in 2021 as Jen Nerison takes over for Amber Zitzow. RCTC placed fourth in the nation among Division III junior college teams in 2019 and the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19.

c8bf3fd2a2e2b4c43519bd2149bada82.jpg
RCTC's Molly Kleist, center, cheers after scoring during a NJCAA Division III national volleyball tournament on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Rochester Regional Sports Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 15, 2021 11:30 PM
2021 RCTC VOLLEYBALL

Head coach: Jen Nerison (first season).

Last season: The 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19. In 2019, the Yellowjackets finished 31-4 overall, 14-0 in the MCAC and earned an NJCAA national berth, where they placed fourth.

Top returners: Molly Kleist.

Top newcomers: Kiley Nihart, Alexis Simpson.

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets have a new coach in Jen Nerison, a former successful coach at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. Nerison takes over for Amber Zitzow, who annually had RCTC among the top Division III teams in the country. Zitzow guided RCTC to one national title and the Yellowjackets were third in 2018 and fourth in 2019. Molly Kleist of Iowa is the lone returning player from two years ago, but Nerison believes a strong recruiting class will have RCTC among the state and region contenders this season. "Look for this team to be competing at a high level and working hard to be in the top two of our conference," Nerison said. Kleist was a full-time starter in 2019 and was fourth on the team with 177 kills, 1.54 per set. Caledonia's Alexis Simpson, an outside hitter, and libero Kiley Nihart of Medford are two newcomers who will be heavily counted on.

Coach Nerison says: "I am looking forward to working with a group of young ladies who are passionate, competitive and want to learn more about the game of volleyball."

ROSTER

Sophomore: Molly Kleist (RS, Marion, Iowa).

Freshmen: Alexis Simpson (OH, Caledonia), Kiley Nihart (libero/DS, Faribault), Chelsea Lasker (S/DS, Dodge Center), Jennifer Albrecht, (OH, Houston), Alyvia Eide (DS/libero, Rushford), Eliana Hammann (RS/S, Lewiston), Hope Sexton (DS/L, Preston), Maryx Young (S, Hayfield), Triniti Gbala (MH, St. Charles).

— Guy N. Limbeck, Post Bulletin

