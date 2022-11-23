With top scorer on the court, RCTC men rally past Madison College in second half

ROCHESTER — When leading scoring Kameron Givens was on the court in the second half, the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team got rolling.

Givens, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, was on the bench much of the first half due to foul trouble and nationally ranked RCTC trailed Madison College 30-24 at the break. Givens who entered the game averaging more than 23 points per game, was able to stay on the court for the majority of the second half when he scored 16 of his game-high 21 points as the Yellowjackets rallied for a 73-67 victory.

"The offensive flow was better," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said of the second half. "He (Givens) gives us some easy buckets and gets to the free-throw line. And he's a good passer, he'll find open guys."

With Givens and Rochester's Peyton Dunham leading the way, RCTC shot 51.4% in the second half (18-for-35) and finished at 41.8%. Dunham made 9 of 15 shots while Givens was 7-for-14 shooting.

Quest McGrimon (14 points, three 3-pointers) and Rochester's Andre Crockett (eight points, two 3-pointers) both hit some big long-range shots in the second half as RCTC opened up a 12-point lead at one point.

"The ball movement was better and obviously your shots should be better," LaPlante said.

RCTC men's basketball coach Brian LaPlante watches his team in action on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Rochester Regional Sports Center. The host Yellowjackets rallied in the second half for a 73-67 win over Madison College. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

Madison closed the gap to three points in the final 1:30 of play. But Givens helped seal the win by hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the closing 30 seconds. He finished 7-for-9 at the line and the Yellowjackets were 10-for-14.

Dunham had a strong all-around game as he snared eight rebounds while adding five steals and two blocked shots.

Madison (5-5) had a big size advantage, but the scrappy Yellowjackets held a slim 33-32 edge on the boards.

RCTC was also able to bounce back despite trailing my as many as 10 points in the first half.

"We still have a lot of things to work on," LaPlante said, "but this is just a fun team and a great group of guys."

The Yellowjackets are now 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams. The game against Madison was the first of the season for RCTC against a non-scholarship team.

"They're 5-5, but they're a good team," LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets are off until Dec. 2 when they host Central Lakes College at 7:30 p.m.

RCTC/Madison College boxscore