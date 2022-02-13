SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Yellowjackets men lose second straight

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball lost for the second straight time on Saturday, this one 55-44 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 09:02 PM
Share

FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game on Saturday, losing 90-79 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

RCTC, which fell to 9-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-6 overall, trailed 41-38 at halftime.

Keivonte Watts led the Yellowjackets with 26 points. Devyn Frye and Quentin Williams each had 12 points and Petyon Dunham had 11 off the bench.

RCTC hit just 2 of 15 shots from 3-point distance.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC women ride strong second half to win again
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team knocked off Minnesota State Community and Technical College 55-44.
February 12, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
0R3A0726 (1).JPG
College
Gophers have all that they need in key road sweep at Ohio State
Some predicted disaster when the Minnesota Gophers sent three of their top players to the Olympics in the middle of the season. Instead, they have now won four in a row and are battling for the Big Ten lead.
February 12, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
FSA Minnesota Gophers .jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Katalinich’s double-double leads Gophers past Northwestern
Laura Bagwell Katalinich had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota held off the Wildcats, 74-68
February 11, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ohio State vs Minnesota
College
Confident Buckeyes await Gophers as B1G crunch time is here
Picked for the cellar of the Big Ten in the preseason poll, Ohio State has been the surprise of college hockey, and the Buckeyes lead the conference with three weeks of play remaining.
February 10, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers