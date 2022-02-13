Yellowjackets men lose second straight

FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game on Saturday, losing 90-79 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

RCTC, which fell to 9-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-6 overall, trailed 41-38 at halftime.

Keivonte Watts led the Yellowjackets with 26 points. Devyn Frye and Quentin Williams each had 12 points and Petyon Dunham had 11 off the bench.

RCTC hit just 2 of 15 shots from 3-point distance.

