Yellowjackets men lose second straight
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball lost for the second straight time on Saturday, this one 55-44 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game on Saturday, losing 90-79 to Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
RCTC, which fell to 9-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 19-6 overall, trailed 41-38 at halftime.
Keivonte Watts led the Yellowjackets with 26 points. Devyn Frye and Quentin Williams each had 12 points and Petyon Dunham had 11 off the bench.
RCTC hit just 2 of 15 shots from 3-point distance.
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team knocked off Minnesota State Community and Technical College 55-44.
Some predicted disaster when the Minnesota Gophers sent three of their top players to the Olympics in the middle of the season. Instead, they have now won four in a row and are battling for the Big Ten lead.
Laura Bagwell Katalinich had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota held off the Wildcats, 74-68
Picked for the cellar of the Big Ten in the preseason poll, Ohio State has been the surprise of college hockey, and the Buckeyes lead the conference with three weeks of play remaining.