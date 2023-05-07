Come one, come all to Med-City Marathon

ROCHESTER — Let’s presume you've never stepped foot on a marathon race course, or never plan to, either.

Doesn’t matter, you are still cordially invited to participate in the May 12-13 Med-City Marathon. In fact, race organizers encourage your participation, even as a spectator or music lover.

“When we came on board our goal was to make the Med City weekend a community-wide affair,” said race director Evin Haukos, “and we’re getting there, step by step. There will be something for everyone.”

The May 12-13 weekend will be highlighted by free performances from a pair of bands. On Friday night (6:30-8:30), Heatbox performs and then during the Finish Line Festival on Sunday, Soul Train takes the stage around 10 a.m.

There is also free beer for all race participants over 21.

“We eventually envision something like Thursday Downtown or Down By The Riverside,” continued Haukos, “and we know that doesn’t happen overnight, but we’ll get there.”

There will be road closures in and around Mayo Civic Center on both Friday and Saturday, and Friday night looks especially busy.

The Med City Expo is from 2-7 p.m. while the GLK Orthodontics Kids Run starts at 5:30 p.m.. Some 700 school-aged children will run. They have completed 25 miles during the school year and will run the final 1.2 miles on their race day, eventually crossing the “real” finish line.

At 6:30 p.m., another 500 or so runners and walkers will toe the starting line for the Altra Federal Credit Union 5K.

Race day on Saturday starts at 7 a.m. with the running of the full marathon, marathon relay, 20-mile run and half marathon.

There will be a Kids Play Zone set up at the finish line starting at 9 a.m.

The course starts at the airport and creates a large loop around the city. The first portion is “Midwest” country running and then it shifts to a steady downhill slope onto the bike trails through parks and along the Zumbro River. The last half of the marathon is through neighborhoods and more bike trails. There is only one tough hill, at mile 20.

• In 2021, Rochester’s Active PT and Sports became the first sponsor of the race. Reportedly only four people have run every Med City — Allen Holtz, Jeff Miller, Nels Pierson and Tom Perri. None are from Rochester.

• The race has changed courses a number of times but officially the course record is 2:25.54 set in 2005 by Pete Gilman of Byron.

Kathy Neise of Madison, S.D., is the women’s record holder at 2:56.34 set in 2002. There have been five, sub-3-hour women’s finishes.

• The race was founded in 1996 by Wally and Peg Arnold.

• Minnesota Governor Tim Walz completed the 2014 marathon, finishing in 4:41.22.

• Road closures and the map of the course can be found at medcitymarathonmn.com.

﻿MED CITY MARATHON

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 12

2-7 p.m. — Med City Expo and packet pickup. Mayo Civic Arena.

5:30 p.m. — GLK Orthodontics Kids Run.

6:30 p.m. — Altra Federal Credit Union 5K.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Finish Line Festival, with feature band Heatbox.

Saturday, May 13

5:20 a.m — Race shuttles to start line from downtown Rochester.

5:30 a.m. — Packet pickup, at start line.

7 a.m. — ActivePT Med City full marathon, relay, 20-mile and Gillette Pepsi Half Marathon. At Rochester International Events Center.

9 a.m. — Kids Play Zone, at finish line area.

9 a.m. — Finish Line Festival.

10 a.m. — Live music by Soul Train, at finish line area.

3 p.m. — Race festivities conclude.

2022 Med City Marathon Results

Top 10

Men

1. Mike Walentiny, LewIston, 2:41.34.

2. Bryce Shirley, Omaha, 2:50.25.

3. Ben Jones, Yorktown Heights, N.Y., 2:50.39.

4. Kyle Smith, Duluth, 2:54.51.

5. Brock Tesdahl, Crosby, Minn., 2:57.43.

6. Michael Olivier, Lakeville, 2:59.08.

7. Sam Burt, Tempe, Ariz., 3:04.49.

8. Quinn McKenzie, Whitewater, Wis., 3:98.05.

9. Jeremy McJunkin, Rochester, 3:10.15.

10. William Lambert, Rochester, 3:11.22.

Women

1. Lori Russell, Rochester, 3:04.13.

2. Sarah Lancour, Janesville, Wis., 3:22.59.

3. Erin Mullan-Towns, Madison, Wis., 3:23.00.

4. Lauren Koehler, Byron, 3:25.23.

5. Jessica Rollie, Rochester, 3:28.55.

6. Heather McCleery, Mahtomedi, Minn,, 3:32.10.

7. Britany Carlson, Owatonna, 3:46.01.

8. Jennifer Hickey, Washington, D.C., 3:51.24.

9. Katherine Larson, Verona, Wis,, 3:53.41.

10. Elizabeth Wisenden, Moorhead, 4:38.41.

Med City Marathon Past Champions

Men

1996 — Terry Gendron, Moline, Ill., 2:36.25; 1997 — Jeffrey Miller, Albert Lea, 2:43.46; 1998 — Jerry Wille, Rochester, 2:47.50; 1999 — Terry Tupy, Rochester, 2:51.09; 2000 — Bill Field, Faribault, 2:33.07; 2001 — Jerry Wille, Rochester, 2:46.28; 2002 — Pete Gilman, Byron, 2:30.06; 2003 — Brett Evans, West St. Paul, 2:43.06; 2004 — Patrick, Russell, Duluth, 2:36.58; 2005 — Pete Gilman, Rochester, 2:25.54; 2006 — Brett Evans, St. Paul, 2:56.43; 2007 — Nick Payne, Rochester, 2:41.15; 2008 — Mark Ott, Jackson, Mich., 2:54.33; 2009 — Chuck Engle, Dublin, Ohio, 2:39.14; 2010 — Pete Gilman, Rochester, 2:35.31 (course record); 2011 — Ron Giles, Rochester, 2:44.41; 2012 — Pete Gilman, Rochester, 2:30.21; 2013 — Tim Hardy, North Mankato, 2:41.14; 2014 — Mark Evans, Appleton, Wis., 2:50.53; 2015 — Jim Onigkeit, Rochester, 2:54.9; 2016 — Connor Branick, Sioux Falls, 2:42.34; 2017 — Jackson Lindquist, Carlton, 234.25; 2018 — Race cancelled due to excessive heat; 2019 — Matt Barrett, Verona, Wis., 2:29.16; 2020 — Race cancelled due to COVID-19; 2021 — Levi Severson, Edina, 2:41.19; 2022 — Mike Walentiny, LewIston, 2:39.46.

Women

1996 — Paulette Dow, St. Paul, 3:06.42; 1997 — Benita Amundson, Rochester, 3:07.44; 1998 — Kathy Mathieson, Green Bay, 3:03.28; 1999 — Kathy Waldron, Green Bay, 2:59.28; 2000 — Kathy Waldron, Green Bay, 3:02.13; 2001 — Deb Thomford, Zumbrota, 3:17.04; 2002 — Kathy Neises, Madison, S.D., 2:56.31 (course record); 2003 — Benita Glassford, Lake Mills, Iowa, 3:13.59; 2004 — Deb Thomford, Zumbrota, 3:24.49; 2005 — Ann Marie Thiessen, Tacoma, Wash., 3:04.46; 2006 — Kathy Waldron, Green Bay, 3:30.44; 2007 — Tammy Berg-Beniak, Mazeppa, 3:14.10; 2008 — Kara Arzamendia, St. Paul, 3:12.19; 2009 —Heather Himler, Rochester, 2:57.39; 2010 — Amy Vantassel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3:32.48; 2011 — Deborah Huddleston, Minneapolis, :01.41; 2012 — Serene Griffin, Roanoke, Texas, 3:20.19; 2013 — Hilary Farmer, Des Moines, 3:08.58; 2014 — Mary Chestolowski, Rochester, 3:10.11; 2015 — Julie Crutchfield, Wilmington, Ill.,. 2:59.22; 2016 — Mary Chestolowski, Rochester, 3:03.09; 2017 — Jessica Rollie, Rochester, 3:10.02; 2018 — Race cancelled due to excessive heat; 2019 — Jia Xuan Huang, Shenandoah, Iowa, 3:25.18; 2020 — Race cancelled due to COVID-19; 2021 — Madison Hirsch, Rochester, 3:12.18. 2022– Lori Russell, Rochester, 3:04.13.

