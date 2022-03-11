Coming back from Cali: West Coast native Clark excelling after returning to Rochester Grizzlies this season

Max Clark committed to playing hockey in Rochester sight unseen.

The Stockton, Calif., native just needed a chance — a team and a coach to bring him in and allow him to continue his hockey career.

He couldn’t have landed in a better spot. And he didn’t land in that spot until the eve of the 2020-21 season.

“Pretty much (took a leap of faith) that this would be a good place to be,” Clark said. “I didn’t want to stop playing hockey.

“The first time I was in Rochester was for main camp last year, but I felt comfortable pretty quickly because all the guys here are great, fun to be around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hockey experience was a good one for Clark, too, though the now 5-feet-11, 165-pound, 19-year-old forward played in just four games — and scored one goal — for the Rochester Grizzlies last season, his first with the team.

Despite his limited playing time, his teammates on a Grizzlies team that finished as the national runner-up voted him as the team’s Most Improved Player. That award is not only a testament to his work ethic, but also to his mindset of doing whatever is asked of him, even if that’s not dressing on game days.

“He came to work every day,” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “He got voted Most Improved Player. For a kid who plays (four) games to get that … it’s really an accomplishment and it shows what kind of kid Max is and what kind of character he has.”

If not for a connection that Ratzloff has had for more than 20 years, Clark likely wouldn’t be in Rochester — where he has played in 30 games and accounted for six points this season as a second-year veteran — and there’s a chance he’d no longer be playing hockey.

Coming from Cali

Clark fell in love with hockey at a young age, first after getting his first pair of Roller Blades, then after spending nights in front of the TV watching the San Jose Sharks.

As a young elementary schooler, he convinced his parents to take him to open skating and a free hockey clinic at a rink near his home in Stockton — approximately 80 miles east of San Francisco and 50 miles south of Sacramento.

“I didn’t even have a full set of equipment,” Clark said with a laugh. “I got started at age 6 or 7, which I guess is kind of old when (considering) some people get started at 2 or 3.

“But I’d say so,” he said when asked if he loved the game instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing in youth leagues while growing up, he found his way to Saint Mary’s Prep, a high school with a strong hockey program in Stockton.

At Saint Mary’s, Clark was coached by Derek Eisler, whom some Rochester hockey historians may recall was an assistant coach for the USHL’s Rochester Mustangs in the 1999-2000 season.

Ratzloff happened to play on that Mustangs team.

The two have kept in touch in the two decades since, and as Eisler watched Clark progress as a player, Eisler realized Clark needed to be challenged at a different level if he wanted to achieve his dream of playing college hockey.

“(Eisler) called and said ‘we have this kid who’s a late bloomer and really wants to go on to play college hockey,’” Ratzloff recalled. “He said ‘he needs to go (to Rochester). He might not be ready to play right away, but he needs to be with a team like that.’”

Clark arrived in Rochester for the Grizzlies’ main tryout camp in August of 2020, amid a COVID-19 pandemic that was just a few months old, and fit in immediately on a team that was loaded with veteran players.

Clark showed his patience, as he learned and improved throughout his first season with the Grizzlies.

“He got a lot stronger, stronger on his edges, stronger on the puck,” Ratzloff said. “He’s always been a smart player, a good hockey IQ, he sees the game well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year he saw the game, but couldn’t always execute at that pace, so I think it was very frustrating for him. At the beginning of this year it was kind of the same, but he’s really come into his own. He can execute very well at the pace we play at and he’s gained a ton of confidence.”

'A different year'

Clark said knowing he’ll have a lineup spot most nights has made things easier this season. He is one of the players whom Ratzloff has referred to all season as a “plug-and-play, energy-type” player. In other words, when one of the Grizzlies’ forwards isn’t playing well, Clark can be inserted into any spot in the lineup and do exactly what the coaches ask of him.

“It’s definitely been different than last year for me,” Clark said. “I’m definitely having more fun, playing more, that’s a plus. But the guys are just fun to be around.

“It took a little bit of getting used to, but knowing what to expect this season definitely makes things easier.”

That attitude has endeared him to his coaches, too, who call Clark a bit of an “unsung hero,” a guy whose best work doesn’t show up on the scoresheet. That’s exactly the type of player whose role gets magnified in the postseason, which began for the Grizzlies on Friday. They’re facing Wausau in a best-of-3 NA3HL Central Division semifinal series. Game 2 is tonight at Wausau and a Game 3, if needed, is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“He’s embraced his role,” Ratzloff said. “Any way he can help the team, he will. That’s the kind of ‘character’ guys we want here. Not everybody is a 50-point scorer or running the top power play. For him to embrace that role and help make the team the best it can be, that shows a lot.

“We’ve seen in the past that team success gets individuals opportunities. It doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart. This isn’t a setting where the fourth line or the seventh ‘D’ doesn’t play. Everybody is going to get a chance and is part of the team.”