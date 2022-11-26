SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cothern gets first NA3HL shutout to lift Grizzlies to second straight victory

The Rochester Grizzlies remain in first place in the NA3HL Central Division thanks to a 24-save shutout from goalie Tate Cothern and two goals from captain Austin Meers.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
November 25, 2022 10:10 PM
WAUSAU, Wis. — Austin Meers scored midway through the second period.

That’s all the help Tate Cothern needed Friday night at Marathon Park, as the Rochester Grizzlies won their second consecutive North American 3 Hockey League game, 2-0, against the Wausau Cyclones.

Meers scored 7:13 into the second period — his eighth of the season — to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

That’s how the score remained until Meers added his ninth goal of the season, an empty-net goal, with 59 seconds remaining in the game.

Cothern, a Rochester Mayo grad and a Rochester Grizzlies rookie, took care of the rest. He stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season and improve to 6-0-0 as a starter.

TATE.COTHERN.MUG.jpg
Tate Cothern

Cothern appears to slowly be stepping into the No. 1 goaltender role for the Grizzlies, who improved to 16-4-1 overall and remain in first place in the NA3HL Central Division.

Wausau dropped to 4-12-3 with the loss. Cyclones goalie Mitch Miscevich did his best to keep his team in the game, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced.

The Grizzlies and Cyclones will meet again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night at Marathon Park in Wausau.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 2, Wausau Cyclones 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
