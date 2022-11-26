Cothern gets first NA3HL shutout to lift Grizzlies to second straight victory

WAUSAU, Wis. — Austin Meers scored midway through the second period.

That’s all the help Tate Cothern needed Friday night at Marathon Park, as the Rochester Grizzlies won their second consecutive North American 3 Hockey League game, 2-0, against the Wausau Cyclones.

Meers scored 7:13 into the second period — his eighth of the season — to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

That’s how the score remained until Meers added his ninth goal of the season, an empty-net goal, with 59 seconds remaining in the game.

Cothern, a Rochester Mayo grad and a Rochester Grizzlies rookie, took care of the rest. He stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season and improve to 6-0-0 as a starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Cothern

Cothern appears to slowly be stepping into the No. 1 goaltender role for the Grizzlies, who improved to 16-4-1 overall and remain in first place in the NA3HL Central Division.

Wausau dropped to 4-12-3 with the loss. Cyclones goalie Mitch Miscevich did his best to keep his team in the game, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced.

The Grizzlies and Cyclones will meet again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night at Marathon Park in Wausau.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 2, Wausau Cyclones 0