Cothern, Grizzlies blank the Blues

The Rochester Grizzlies won in regulation for the first time in nearly a month Friday night, behind the strong goalie play of Mayo graduate Tate Cothern.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 10:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Tate Cothern continues to take advantage of his playing time.

And the Rochester Grizzlies continue to win when Cothern is in goal.

Cothern stopped all 13 shots he faced Friday night as the Grizzlies blanked the St. Louis Jr. Blues 4-0 in a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Rochester (22-7-4) picked up its first win in regulation since Dec. 19, a 6-1 win against the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild at the NA3HL Showcase. For the time being, the Grizzlies are tied for first place in the division with the Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs, who were idle Friday night. Peoria also has three games in hand on the Grizzlies.

But the victory is a step in the right direction for a Grizzlies team that has shown in flashes that it can be dominant. Friday, it controlled play throughout, outshooting the Jr. Blues 62-13, including 31-3 in the third period, when Rochester was preserving its four-goal lead and shutout.

St. Louis goalie Jordan Behnen did his best to keep his team in the game, making 58 saves for the Jr. Blues (7-24-0).

Rochester was led by veteran forward Austin Meers, who scored twice and had one assist. Owen Van Tassel and Maksim Lakic also scored for the Grizzlies, while defenseman Ty Petzke and forward Rusland Ospanov had two assists each. Ospanov, from Kazakhstan, was playing in just his second game with Rochester after spending time previously with Anchorage in the NAHL.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, St. Louis Jr. Blues 0

