Country Club a tough test on opening day of Women's State Amateur championship

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Golf and Country Club hadn't hosted the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur championship in 16 years.

One of the state's most prestigious championships returned to the Tillinghast-designed course this week, with the opening round played Wednesday. The course turned out to be the winner on Day 1 of the three-day tournament.

Only one golfer in the 84-player field broke par — North Dakota State University junior Leah Skaar, who shot a 1-under par 70 to hold a two-shot lead over former State Amateur champions Taylor Ledwein and Kathryn VanArragon going into Thursday's second round.

"I made a lot of putts—I’m not sure how many feet, but it was the most I’ve made in a really long time," said Skaar, a native of Gold Canyon, Ariz., who plays out of Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood. “I was able to read these greens pretty well today.

“My driver was great and I scrambled when I needed to.”

Skaar started the day strong, playing in the 10:50 a.m. group with Red Wing native Sophia Yoemans, a University of Missouri standout who is also the State Amateur defending champion. Skaar birdied holes No. 1 and 3, then bogeyed No. 9 to sit 1-under after nine holes. She played her next seven holes in even par, then bogeyed No. 17. She got that stroke back on the next hole, rolling in a 20-footer for birdie to finish at 1-under.

“I felt good about my game coming into the week and I’ve been working on what I needed to," Skaar said. "My stroke is feeling really good right now.”

Ledwein, a New Prague native, won the MGA Women's Amateur Match Play championship earlier this summer by beating Skaar in the final. She played at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., where she was the Missouri Valley Conference golfer of the year as a senior in 2021.

Wednesday, Ledwein had an up-and-down day, but sat at even-par before a bogey on No. 18 dropped her to 1-over and into a tie with VanArragon for second place after one round.

"I drove the ball well and really only had one that wasn’t in play today," said Ledwein, who made four bogeys in her first seven holes before rallying with three birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine. “My putter on the back nine was good—I missed one on 18, but otherwise it was solid on the back.

“It was hit and miss today—had some really good approach shots and had some bad ones."

VanArragon, a two-time Class AAA Minnesota high school state medalist, will be a senior at Blaine in the fall. Though still a teenager, she has plenty of big-meet experience; she's the youngest winner of the Women's Amateur Championship, having captured it at just 14 years old in 2019.

Wednesday, she narrowly missed an 8-footer on No. 18 that would have left her at even par.

“I thought everything was good except for my putting today," VanArragon, a University of St. Thomas commit, said. "I let a couple of opportunities slide away and I was struggling with speed."

Herzog in top 10, leads locals

Red Wing native and University of Minnesota senior-to-be Leah Herzog was the top southeastern Minnesota golfer in the field Wednesday.

The 2019 Minnesota Ms. Golf winner sits in a tie for seventh place after the first round, having fired a 4-over-par 75. Herzog was consistent in her opening round; she had eight pars on the front nine and six on the back nine.

Yoemans — Herzog's high school teammate at Red Wing — is just one shot back, at 5-over. The defending champion, Yoemans had three bogeys on the front nine Wednesday, followed by a roller-coaster back nine in which she made two birdies and four bogeys.

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen — the reigning Minnesota high school Section 1AA individual champion, who has led the Tigers to back-to-back team state championships — is in the group of eight golfers, along with Yoemans, tied at 5-over par.

MGA Women's Amateur Championship Leaderboard