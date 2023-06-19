Craska brothers cherishing rare chance to be teammates with Rochester Honkers

ROCHESTER — It takes Frank Craska a second to ponder if in fact he and his younger brother Petey have ever been teammates on the baseball field before.

Sure, the two have shared the diamond often, with plenty of games of catch and batting practice, but with an age gap of five years, sporting the same uniform in a game never did happen, according to the oldest of five siblings.

It never happened, until last Thursday, that is.

Older brother and younger brother took the field together for the first time when the Rochester Honkers hosted the Waterloo Bucks, providing a proud moment for the two.

“Looking at the lineup card and seeing the ‘P’ in front of Craska,” Petey said. “That’s pretty cool.”

“It's just a tremendous experience for him to grow as a player,” Frank said. “Kind of getting acclimated to big boy baseball. Right? I’m excited to be able to have first-hand experience to watch him grow. I’ve never been able to have that before. I’ve always been playing my own summer ball.”

It was Frank who initially had the idea for Petey to join the Honkers.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander was in the midst of his second stint in Rochester last summer and was enjoying it, developing into one of the more consistent arms for manager Andrew Urbistondo. Meanwhile, Petey, was enjoying a summer down in Georgia, where he had moved and finished his prep career after developing into the top-ranked high school first baseman in Pennsylvania and committing to Georgia Tech.

So Frank bounced the idea off his father — Frank Sr. — who played college baseball at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I told my dad last year about trying to lay out this opportunity for Petey. He was like, 'do whatever you have to do,'” Frank recalled. “It would be tremendous.”

Frank Craska, left, and Petey Craska, right, walk toward the dugout after the Honkers batting practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Petey certainly agreed.

“I hadn’t been out here until this summer,” Petey said. “But I knew Frank always pitched well and really enjoyed the squad and the town. He said he could get me here."

It wasn’t long before a contract was drawn up and soon both Frank and Petey, despite the five-year age gap, were guaranteed to take the field together.

“This is really going to be a surreal experience,” Frank said. “When I’m on the mound and I have to toss one to first for a pickoff or a ground ball, then it will really hit me. I'm sure he feels the same.”

But first, big brother has been more than impressed with Petey, who just graduated high school in May.

Entering the weekend, the younger Craska was hitting .302 with an on-base percentage of .439 and an OPS that was creeping towards 800. He also had just as many walks (nine) and hits by pitches (three) as he did strikeouts (12), while playing in 15 of the Honkers first 17 games.

Sunday, Petey showed off his power, belting one of the longer homers a left-handed batter will hit at Mayo Field, landing in the pool area of the apartment complex behind the right-field wall.

“It's a little bit different of a setting and you know, the sense that pitchers work on different stuff and I'm going to work on things this summer," Frank said. "Everyone is out here to make strides in their game but being able to adapt to different types of ways that guys throw is definitely a huge thing for him, but he's done a great job acclimating.”

“It's kind of a crazy feeling with all these college guys having so much experience and so much knowledge,” Petey said. “...The first couple of games I kind of struggled. The pitching is a little bit different. The counts you aren’t going to see the same pitches. You aren’t going to see a fastball up 2-0 or in plus counts. They are almost pitching backwards.”

After a long spring at Division I Quinnipiac University, Frank took a little breather before making the 10-hour drive from their hometown just outside of Pittsburgh to the brothers' host family in Rochester this past Tuesday. He suited up for the first time on Thursday.

He will be a key part of a rotation that has pitched well in the Honkers’ fast start to summer. But the fact that he gets to spend this season with his younger brother means the world and who knows, maybe another Craska will join the Honkers this summer.

Born between Frank and Petey, Joey Craska is a junior at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and is pitching down in Florida for the summer. Could there be three Craskas in Rochester at some point?

"Stay tuned," Frank said. "We could potentially get something in the works. Obviously big baseball family. All three of us. We play. My sisters play softball, so we're definitely all over the map most times of the year. It's not often all of us are together outside of Thanksgiving and Christmas."

That's what makes this summer so memorable for the Craska brothers.

Petey Craska looks to hit the ball during the Honkers batting practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin