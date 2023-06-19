Craska's blast boosts Honkers past Hot Tots

ROCHESTER — The swimming pool and patio at the apartment complex beyond the right-field wall at Mayo Field is an enticing target for left-handed hitters.

It's a target that is harder to reach than what meets the eye.

But it wasn't a problem for Petey Craska on Sunday.

The first-year Rochester Honkers first baseman and left-handed slugger delivered one of the longest — and hardest hit — home runs you'll see in the Northwoods League, off Minot Hot Tots starter Gage Yost.

With two outs and two Honkers on base in the bottom of the first inning — and just five batters after Paul Schoenfeld led off the inning with a home run — Craska sat back on a fastball down the middle of the plate, then stepped into it and launched it out of Mayo Field and into the second-story swimming pool beyond the right-field wall.

It was a no-doubter for Craska, too, who briefly stood at home plate and watched it leave the park.

The rookie's mammoth blast gave Rochester a 4-0 lead in a game it ultimately held on to win 6-4.

OH MY GOODNESS PETEY!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯@p_craska28 destroys his first home run of the season and gives us a 4-0 lead ‼️ 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/qkBwjC7wuD — Rochester Honkers (@RochHonkers) June 18, 2023

The Honkers never trailed in the game, adding an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-0, but Minot made Rochester sweat it out. The Hot Tots scored four runs — three earned — in the top of the sixth, all off of Honkers starter Matthew Brock, who had sailed through the first five innings.

He was chased after recording just one out in the sixth, though, as Minot's first four batters of the inning scored, thanks to two home runs, an error and a hit batsman.

Rochester's bullpen settled things down, though, as Corbin Barker, Jacob Bosse, Drew Fifer and Greyson Christian combined for a hitless final 3 2/3 innings.

The Honkers recorded nine hits, but designated hitter Kimo Fukofuka was the only player with more than one. He went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Craska finished 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Matthew was credited with the win on the mound and Christian got the save, getting the last two outs of the game.

Rochester (12-8 overall) has a one-game lead over the Duluth Huskies (10-8) in the Great Plains East Division. The Honkers have a two-game home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday against Eau Claire. Monday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Rochester will then play a doubleheader at Duluth on Wednesday, at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Rochester 6, Minot 4