Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Craska's blast boosts Honkers past Hot Tots

Rochester built a 5-0 lead against Minot on Sunday at Mayo Field, then had to hold off the Hot Tots to maintain the lead in the Northwoods League's Great Plains East Division.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 18, 2023 at 11:50 PM

ROCHESTER — The swimming pool and patio at the apartment complex beyond the right-field wall at Mayo Field is an enticing target for left-handed hitters.

It's a target that is harder to reach than what meets the eye.

But it wasn't a problem for Petey Craska on Sunday.

Find more news important to you

The first-year Rochester Honkers first baseman and left-handed slugger delivered one of the longest — and hardest hit — home runs you'll see in the Northwoods League, off Minot Hot Tots starter Gage Yost.

With two outs and two Honkers on base in the bottom of the first inning — and just five batters after Paul Schoenfeld led off the inning with a home run — Craska sat back on a fastball down the middle of the plate, then stepped into it and launched it out of Mayo Field and into the second-story swimming pool beyond the right-field wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a no-doubter for Craska, too, who briefly stood at home plate and watched it leave the park.

The rookie's mammoth blast gave Rochester a 4-0 lead in a game it ultimately held on to win 6-4.

The Honkers never trailed in the game, adding an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-0, but Minot made Rochester sweat it out. The Hot Tots scored four runs — three earned — in the top of the sixth, all off of Honkers starter Matthew Brock, who had sailed through the first five innings.

He was chased after recording just one out in the sixth, though, as Minot's first four batters of the inning scored, thanks to two home runs, an error and a hit batsman.

Rochester's bullpen settled things down, though, as Corbin Barker, Jacob Bosse, Drew Fifer and Greyson Christian combined for a hitless final 3 2/3 innings.

The Honkers recorded nine hits, but designated hitter Kimo Fukofuka was the only player with more than one. He went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Craska finished 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Matthew was credited with the win on the mound and Christian got the save, getting the last two outs of the game.

Rochester (12-8 overall) has a one-game lead over the Duluth Huskies (10-8) in the Great Plains East Division. The Honkers have a two-game home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday against Eau Claire. Monday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester will then play a doubleheader at Duluth on Wednesday, at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Rochester 6, Minot 4

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
Sports
Rochester FC women finally get in the win column
June 18, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Sperry homers as Royals power way past Hampton
June 18, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion FC men's soccer on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


1621 10th St SE straight.jpg
Local
Olmsted County moving toward partnership with Family Promise to help homeless families
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_0406 (2).JPG
Local
HOPE Coalition reaches into rural communities in Wabasha and Goodhue counties
June 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
061723-UMR Celebration
Local
UMR envisions 'spectacular' future with investments in students, future campus planning
June 17, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II