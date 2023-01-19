STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Curling Club of Rochester hosting bonspiel this weekend

The curling event Frost, Froth, and Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel will be held outdoors on Friday and Saturday at Little Thistle in Rochester.

Curling
The Curling Club of Rochester will host a bonspiel at Little Thistle in Rochester this weekend. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and will feature five teams.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 02:37 PM
ROCHESTER — The Curling Club of Rochester will be hosting its Frost, Froth, and Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel at Little Thistle this weekend.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and will conclude on Saturday. Registration to play is closed, but the event is open to the public at no charge. There will be five teams competing in the bonspiel.

The Curling Club of Rochester has hosted this bonspiel since 2018 at Little Thistle and is looking forward to some good curling weather this weekend for the outdoor event. Most bonspiels are hosted at dedicated curling facilities or arena curling facilities, though outdoor curling brings a twist to the sport to accommodate for weather and changing ice conditions.

If anyone would like to learn to curl after watching this event, the club will be hosting a Curling and Cocktails event at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 15th at Rochester Recreation Center. Newcomers or curling veterans can also play on the ice at Little Thistle on select nights and weekends.

Registration for both events are on the Curling Club of Rochester calendar page at: https://calendly.com/curlrochester

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYCURLING
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
