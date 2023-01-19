Curling Club of Rochester hosting bonspiel this weekend

ROCHESTER — The Curling Club of Rochester will be hosting its Frost, Froth, and Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel at Little Thistle this weekend.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and will conclude on Saturday. Registration to play is closed, but the event is open to the public at no charge. There will be five teams competing in the bonspiel.

The Curling Club of Rochester has hosted this bonspiel since 2018 at Little Thistle and is looking forward to some good curling weather this weekend for the outdoor event. Most bonspiels are hosted at dedicated curling facilities or arena curling facilities, though outdoor curling brings a twist to the sport to accommodate for weather and changing ice conditions.

If anyone would like to learn to curl after watching this event, the club will be hosting a Curling and Cocktails event at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 15th at Rochester Recreation Center. Newcomers or curling veterans can also play on the ice at Little Thistle on select nights and weekends.

Registration for both events are on the Curling Club of Rochester calendar page at: https://calendly.com/curlrochester

