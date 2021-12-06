Curling Club of Rochester hosting second annual 'Superhero Buildspiel'

The Curling Club of Rochester is hosting its second indoor curling tournament, the "Superhero Buildspiel," at the Centerville Curling Club in Galesville, Wis., on Dec. 11-12.

The first "Superhero Buildspiel" took place in 2019 and was a "great success," said Kaisey Ackerman, a board member with the Curling Club of Rochester.

"It's an opportunity to bring more socialization in the community, and with the Olympics going on, it brings more awareness to curling," Ackerman said.

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will go until midday Sunday. The championship game will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. Part of the tournament's proceeds will go toward helping build a dedicated curling facility in Rochester, which is why the event is taking place at the Centerville Curling Club and called a "Buildspiel" instead of a traditional bonspiel.

Teams of four curlers will compete and will wear superhero garb as part of the event's superhero theme.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, email info@curlrochester.com or visit curlrochester.com.