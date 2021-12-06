SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Curling Club of Rochester hosting second annual 'Superhero Buildspiel'

Part of the tournament's proceeds will go toward helping build a dedicated curling facility in Rochester.

012321.N.RPB.CURLING.801 .JPG
Marty Walsh of the Curling Club of Rochester throws a stone while waiting for participants to curl on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Little Thistle in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 06, 2021 02:50 PM
Share

The Curling Club of Rochester is hosting its second indoor curling tournament, the "Superhero Buildspiel," at the Centerville Curling Club in Galesville, Wis., on Dec. 11-12.

The first "Superhero Buildspiel" took place in 2019 and was a "great success," said Kaisey Ackerman, a board member with the Curling Club of Rochester.

"It's an opportunity to bring more socialization in the community, and with the Olympics going on, it brings more awareness to curling," Ackerman said.

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will go until midday Sunday. The championship game will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. Part of the tournament's proceeds will go toward helping build a dedicated curling facility in Rochester, which is why the event is taking place at the Centerville Curling Club and called a "Buildspiel" instead of a traditional bonspiel.

Teams of four curlers will compete and will wear superhero garb as part of the event's superhero theme.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, email info@curlrochester.com or visit curlrochester.com.

Related Topics: RECREATIONROCHESTER
What to read next
112621-chatfield-football-2632.jpg
Sports
PB's Sports Stories of the Year: Chatfield's run to state title tops Post Bulletin's list
A look at the Top 10 sports stories of the year -- and honorable mention -- as selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff
December 31, 2021 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Parker Byington.JPG
Sports
Post Bulletin's most-read business story of 2021: Winona County dairy farmer packs up and leaves with 245 cows
These were the most-read business stories on postbulletin.com in 2021.
December 30, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
CHATFIELD-BACKER-DUP-FOOTBALL-7199.jpg
Sports
Post Bulletin's most-read sports story of 2021: Chatfield QB's family files lawsuit to overturn suspension
These were the most-read sports stories on postbulletin.com in 2021.
December 29, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
01 City Golf Pro David Richardson
Exclusive
Local
Golf pro David Richardson retiring to spend more time on the course
In his 19-year city career, local golf pro has seen changes in the Rochester program and anticipates new National Golf Foundation report on local golf operations will spur improvements to city's game.
December 29, 2021 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen