Curling Club of Rochester will send men's, women's teams to national event

ROCHESTER — The 2022-23 season has just begun, but the Curling Club of Rochester is off to an exciting start.

The Arena Curling Nationals are being held in Eveleth, Minn., this Thursday-Sunday. And for the first time, the Curling Club of Rochester will be represented at the event. Rochester will have one of the 12 men’s teams and one of 12 women’s teams in the tournament.

This is just the sixth year Rochester has fielded a curling club out of the Rochester Recreation Center.

“We’re a relatively new club so being able to attend such a big event is great for the individuals, great for the club,” Rochester coach Stephen Russell said. “We’re all excited about dipping our toes into such a competition.”

Russell helped start the club program in Rochester and gives curling instructions. But he is coaching the Rochester men’s and women’s teams at the national level for just this one event.

“I am a member at the Curling Club here in Rochester,” he said. “There are probably 10 of us that regularly offer instructions to people in the area wanting to give curling a try.”

Each curling team is made up of five players. The players Rochester is sending to the national event for the women’s team include Kelsey Schuder, Sue Horsman, Kelsey Metzger, Lisa Janke and Laura Gardner. The men’s team features Michael Blazing, Tyler Despins, Steve Makela, Nate Hines and Nick Kent.

Russell is thrilled that Rochester has been selected to participate in the national event. The Arena National Championships are club-based championships aimed at determining the top arena teams. An arena club is defined as a club that is a member in good standing of the United States Curling Association and conducts all its on-ice activities by renting ice from a facility that is not solely or predominantly used for curling.

The Curling Club of Rochester is one of about 50 arena clubs in the nation and currently has about 110 members. Russell said with the limited access to ice time, that’s about all the members the club can handle. He estimates about two-thirds of the club members are men.

The club is active from approximately October to the beginning of April each year and meets to curl twice a week at Rochester Recreation Center. The Rochester club also hosts a couple of bonspiels (tournaments) each season.

With ice time scarce in Rochester, the club will host one of its tournaments this season in Centerville, Wis., in December. The Curling Club of Rochester also makes a sheet of ice at Little Thistle Brewing and will hold a tournament there in February.

“All the clubs in the area, they always have one or two bonspiels, tournaments every winter so there’s plenty of things to go to if you want to try curling at a dedicated facility outside of Rochester,” Russell said.

Curling has become a popular sport to televise and view during the Winter Olympics in recent years. Russell said that has helped with the sport’s popularity and made it more likely for people to try.

“This is a post-Olympics year and our numbers are still good,” Russell said. “At times clubs will see memberships drop off the years following the Olympics, but we’re keeping our numbers consistent, which is great.”

Due to COVID, this marks the first time in three years that the Arena Curling Nationals event will be held.

There are 10 regional curling associations across the country and each one is allowed to send a team from their area to the national event. If there are extra spots available, at-large teams are selected. With each region being represented, Rochester will be one of the few teams from Minnesota competing.

The national event has been held out east in the past, as well as in Iowa and Washington state.

“It being hosted in Minnesota this year is certainly convenient for all the clubs in the area,” Russell said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .