Dale Massey recalls friend and rival coach Lou Branca: 'One of the finest people I’ve ever been around'

ROCHESTER — How good of a baseball coach was Lou Branca? Former Mayo High School coach Dale Massey had no qualms about having his own son play baseball for Branca rather than move to the Mayo school district.

Branca, who grew up in West St. Paul, had a long coaching career in high school, mostly in Rochester. He recently died at the age of 94.

“One of the finest people I’ve ever been around,” Massey said. “A good coach and very knowledgeable.”

Branca graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1946. He had a two-year stint in the Navy and later pitched two seasons of minor-league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals in Class B for the Duluth Dukes.

Massey had been a baseball coach at John Marshall for six years, and was the varsity coach in the spring of 1966. He went over to Mayo High School to teach math and coach when the school opened in the fall of 1966.

At that time Branca and former JM basketball coach Al Wold both came to Rochester from Faribault, and Branca coached the John Marshall baseball team.

“I felt like he was kind of my mentor being nine years older and having coached that many years before me,” the 85-year-old Massey said.

Massey still lived in the JM school district and he could have moved so his two sons could play sports at Mayo. But the family decided to stay put and his son, Jerry, a 1976 JM grad, ended up playing varsity baseball for Branca.

“I said ‘Jerry, you’re going to learn as much from Lou as you would from me,’” Massey said. “I didn’t worry about that at all.”

Branca was the head baseball coach at JM for 20 years, from the spring of 1967 until 1986. He guided the Rockets to three Big Nine Conference titles in that span. He had previously led Faribault to a Big Nine title.

"I'm just a baseball man. The game is inside of me. Always has been, always will be," Branca said in a 1996 interview with the Post Bulletin.

Branca went on to win more than 300 games as a baseball coach at JM. His one regret was coming up short of a state tournament. The Rockets lost in the Region 1 baseball title game four times under Branca. He was also an assistant coach under legendary John Marshall football coach John Drews.

"He was very respected in the baseball field," Massey said. "Coaches really respected him as well as I did."

Massey and Branca helped start the Minnesota High School All-Star Baseball Game in 1975. Branca was one of the first coaches in the series and Massey later also coached in the event, in 1986. Massey was named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004 and Branca was selected in 2007.

For decades Massey and Branca lived just a few blocks apart. The two were good friends outside of baseball. After retiring as a coach, Massey would often stop over to see Branca while on a daily walk. Prior to that their wives would play cards together. On the field, the coaches were friendly rivals.

"We had some real battles and we had a lot of good kids coming through there," Massey said. "He was a good one and we were very good friends."

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .