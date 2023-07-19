Daniel stellar again as Honkers win fourth straight

WILLMAR — The Rochester Honkers won for the fourth straight time on Tuesday, edging past the Willmar Stingers 4-3 in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. They won despite being outhit 10-5.

Tyler White, Ben North, Kimo Fukofuka, Carson Stevens amd Ian Daugherty each had one hit apiece for the Honkers. North homered and Stevens doubles.

Willie Daniel was the winning pitcher. He went six innings and allowed six hits and three runs, all of them earned. Daniel struck out eight. His ERA is now a tidy 1.97. Daniel is 3-1 overall.

The Honkers will play at the Stingers again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

