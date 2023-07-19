6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Daniel stellar again as Honkers win fourth straight

Pitcher Willie Daniel helped carry the Rochester Honkers to a 4-3 win over the Willmar Stingers on Tuesday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:05 PM

WILLMAR — The Rochester Honkers won for the fourth straight time on Tuesday, edging past the Willmar Stingers 4-3 in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. They won despite being outhit 10-5.

Tyler White, Ben North, Kimo Fukofuka, Carson Stevens amd Ian Daugherty each had one hit apiece for the Honkers. North homered and Stevens doubles.

Find more news important to you

Willie Daniel was the winning pitcher. He went six innings and allowed six hits and three runs, all of them earned. Daniel struck out eight. His ERA is now a tidy 1.97. Daniel is 3-1 overall.

The Honkers will play at the Stingers again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
BELISLE.KU.MUG.jpg
Sports
Red Wing's Belisle in 5th after two rounds at Minnesota State Amateur
46m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ken Adams and 'The Rooster'
Sports
Is that a rooster? Ken 'Bernie' Adams turning heads at race tracks with unique stock car
17h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
ANGELSTAD.02.jpg
Sports
Kenyon golfer ready to carry on family tradition at State Amateur championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070921-COMMUNITY-OUTREACH-SPECIALIST-01991.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds will expand embedded social worker program
1h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Niice Things
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester deserves 'Niice' things
7h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
Mayowood Garden
Members Only
Local
What happened to those Mayowood chrysanthemums?
9h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Polar Plunge
Members Only
Community
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson makes his support for the Special Olympics known
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson