Sports

Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again

Mother Nature has not cooperated so far when it comes to the racing season in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Gopher 50
The race director waves the green flag after a series of cooldown laps of the USRA Modifieds hotlap session at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Post Bulletin file photo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 3:00 PM

SPRING VALLEY — Mother Nature has not been kind to area speedways and racing fans so far.

Rain postponed Deer Creek's April 29 opener and spoiled the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, causing Friday and Saturday night's World Of Outlaws Late Model Series races to be canceled.

And after another rainy Thursday, with more predicted precipitation in the forecast, it's looking like Deer Creek's rescheduled season opener set for Saturday will get pushed back.

Weekly racing action featuring USRA Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Hobby Stocks — new to Deer Creek this summer — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps starting at 5:30.

But a stormy week has not helped things.

"(The) track is really wet," track promoter Cole Queensland said. "We are at a point where we really can't take anymore."

After already having to reschedule the original season opener, Queensland and company find themselves in a tough spot. They, along with fans, are chomping at the bit to get to the racing action, yet, Queensland knows with drivers and fans coming from two to three hours away at times, they have to be smart with it.

"We are at the point now, we really want to get out racing, you know for ourselves, our fans and our drivers," Queensland said. "We have a pretty good loyal following. And you know, we try to respect that and try to make the best decision we possibly can. (There's) nothing we can do with Mother Nature, but we try to make the smartest decision for everybody, that if it's raining at 2 o'clock a little bit on Saturday and shows an 80% chance of rain, it's on the radar. We're going to make a decision not to race if the radar is clear, and we look like we got a window to go, we're going to adapt it. This one's a little harder now that we get the moisture early in the week.

"Essentially the tracks full, it really can't take anymore from here on out, so to put out a good race program, we have to cross our fingers, hope for some good weather and some sunshine and see if we can put something together."

Queensland encouraged fans to check out the Deer Creek Speedway website or the Deer Creek Facebook page on Saturday for updates regarding Saturday's races.

Queensland and company are still more than excited with the upcoming schedule, specifically with the expansion of the USMTS Southern MN Spring Challenge becoming a three-day event (May 25-27) with a practice night that Wednesday before. Drivers will go for $3,000 to win Thursday, $5,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

"I just hope that's not our season opener," Queensland said with a chuckle.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
