Sports

Division title on the line Saturday for Rochester Grizzlies after shootout loss

The Rochester Grizzlies hopes for a fourth straight NA3HL Central Division regular season championship likely hinge on the outcome of Saturday's game at Oregon (Wis.).

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 01:14 AM

OREGON, Wis. — The last time the Rochester Grizzlies didn't win a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division regular season championship was the Grizzlies first season as a franchise.

That was the 2018-19 season.

Their hopes of winning one in 2022-23 — it would be their fourth in a row — likely hinge on the outcome of Saturday night's game against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen.

The Grizzlies had a chance to re-take first place in the division from the Tradesmen on Friday — and made an excellent comeback in attempting to do just that — but the comeback fell just shy as the Tradesmen won 4-3 in a shootout at Oregon Ice Arena.

The division rivals will cap their two-game weekend series with a game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rochester (30-9-5, 65 points) needs to win in regulation on Saturday to pull into a tie with Oregon (31-8-5, 67 points) , with two games remaining in the regular season. Any other outcome will leave the Tradesmen in first place by themselves and put them in the driver's seat to win the division title and earn the No. 1 seed — and home-ice advantage throughout — the Central Division playoffs.

All would not be lost for the Grizzlies if they lose Saturday's series finale, though a regulation loss would leave them needing a lot of help next weekend. Rochester hosts the last-place St. Louis Jr. Blues (8-35-0) at 7:05 p.m. next Friday and Saturday to close the regular season.

Oregon is scheduled to play a home-and-home series against the third-place Milwaukee Power (28-13-3). Milwaukee is 3-3-1 against Oregon this season.

Friday, the Grizzlies showed a resilience that they have lacked at times in 2022-23.

Oregon led 2-0 after two periods, then extended that lead to 3-0 on a Cooper Routheau goal 4:46 into the third.

That's when Rochester began a somewhat unlikely comeback.

Luke Morrisette scored on a power play at the 9:31 mark. Just 2:13 later, Erik Hernborn's 11th goal of the season pulled Rochester within 3-2. The Grizzlies went back on the power play three minutes after that, and Morrisette capitalized again, tying the score 3-3 with 4:54 to go in regulation.

The three goals in 5 minutes, 35 seconds wiped out a rough night that saw the Grizzlies allow 42 shots in regulation and 49 in the game.

That led to a shootout, in which Oregon scored twice and Rochester just once.

The Tradesmen have won eight straight home games, dating back to Dec. 20.

BOX SCORE: Oregon Tradesmen 4, Rochester Grizzlies 3, SO

By Staff reports
