Division title still there for taking for Grizzlies after shootout loss

PEORIA, Ill. — The Rochester Grizzlies had one big goal in front of them here this weekend.

That goal is still attainable but the challenge has grown a bit.

The Grizzlies can capture at least a share of the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division regular season championship with a win in regulation here Saturday.

Any win at the Owens Center is easier said than done, though, as the Grizzlies have learned this season. Rochester is now 0-2-1 at Peoria this season after a 4-3 shootout loss on Friday night.

The Grizzlies (33-6-3) have 69 points and are six points ahead of the Mustangs (30-9-3) atop the Central Division standings. Both teams have five regular season games remaining, with Saturday’s game the last time they’ll meet in the regular season.

If the Grizzlies don’t win in regulation on Saturday, they’ll have to wait a week for another opportunity to clinch their third straight division championship.

Rochester plays at Wausau (Wis.) next Friday and Saturday.

Friday in Peoria, the Mustangs scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Grizzlies fought back, though, getting a goal from Justin Wright 8:46 into the period to make it 3-2. Then, with time ticking down, Adam Johnson netted his 16th of the year to tie the score 3-3 and force overtime.

Neither team scored in the five-minute OT.

Per Waage was the only Grizzlies player to score in the shootout, while Tristan Trudel and Perry Lagatuz scored for Peoria.

Andrew Doran made 31 saves for Peoria, while Zach Wiese stopped 21 shots for the Grizzlies.

MUSTANGS 4, GRIZZLIES 3, OT

(Peoria wins shootout 2-1)

Rochester 1-0-2-0 — 3

Peoria 1-2-0-1 — 4

Rochester: Kyle Bauer 1 assist; Matthew Shaw 1 goal; Adam Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Kroyman 1 assist; Justin Wright 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Zach Wiese 21 saves (24 shots).