Dodge County earns No. 1 seed in Section 1A girls hockey playoffs

Dodge County girls hockey coach Jeremy Gunderson made the Wildcats' schedule quite difficult over the final three weeks of the regular season.

The scheduling was intentional.

And though the Wildcats (15-8-2 overall) head into the Section One, Class A playoffs this week with a 1-4-2 record in their past seven games, they also enter the postseason with a confidence that they can battle with some of the state's best teams.

In fact, the Section 1A coaches believe the Wildcats are the team to be in the section playoffs. For the first time, Dodge County is a No. 1 seed in a section tournament. It will receive a first-round bye and open postseason play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

The Wildcats — the No. 12-ranked team in the state in Class A — await the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal game between No. 5-seeded Austin (2-20-0) and No. 4 seed Winona (9-13-0). That is the only quarterfinal game to be played in the five-team section.

The other semifinal scheduled for Saturday features No. 3 seed Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2-seeded Albert Lea (16-7-1). Albert Lea, ranked No. 14 in the latest Class A state poll, is the defending section champion, having defeated Austin in the championship game a year ago. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed this year, having lost their regular-season matchup against Dodge County, 4-2 on Dec. 10, at Albert Lea.

The Section 1A championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Four Seasons Centre, on the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna.

Austin (2000, 2007, 2008) and Albert Lea (2022) are the only current Section 1A programs that have been to a state tournament. Dodge County, Waseca and Winona are seeking their first trip.

Mayo, Century to hit the road

The seven-team Section 1AA girls hockey playoff field is also set, and both Rochester teams will hit the road for the first round.

Rochester Mayo (6-16-1) is the No. 7 seed and will play at No. 2 Lakeville North (18-7-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a section quarterfinal game. Century/John Marshall (7-16-1) received the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3-seeded Owatonna (18-6-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The other section quarterfinal features No. 5 seed Farmington (9-16-0) playing at No. 4 Northfield (18-7-0) on Wednesday.

No. 1-seeded Lakeville South (21-4-0) gets a first-round bye.

The section semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the home arena of the highest seed in each game. The Section 1AA championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

Three Section 1AA teams are ranked in the most recent state poll: No. 10 Lakeville South, No. 14 Lakeville North and No. 16 Northfield. Owatonna is receiving votes.

Northfield is the defending section champion, having defeated Lakeville South 2-1 in overtime in last year's Section 1AA championship game.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(At higher seed)

No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4), bye

No. 5 Farmington (9-16-0) at No. 4 Northfield (18-7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mayo (6-16-1) at No. 2 Lakeville North (18-7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Century/John Marshall (7-16-1) at No. 3 Owatonna (18-6-0), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

Farmington/Northfield winner at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

C-JM/Owatonna winner vs. Mayo/North winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Section 1A

QUARTERFINAL

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(At higher seed)

No. 5 Austin (2-20-0) at No. 4 Winona (9-13-0), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

Austin/Winona winner at No. 1 Dodge County (15-8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2 Albert Lea (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.