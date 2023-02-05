99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dodge County earns No. 1 seed in Section 1A girls hockey playoffs

In its first season as a Class A girls hockey team, Dodge County has earned the top seed in a section for the first time ever. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in Section 1A.

DC.PP.jpg
The Dodge County girls hockey team is the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs, which begin Wednesday. The Wildcats have a first-round bye and will open play at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against either Winona or Austin.
Contributed / Dodge County Wildcats-Twitter
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 05, 2023 12:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dodge County girls hockey coach Jeremy Gunderson made the Wildcats' schedule quite difficult over the final three weeks of the regular season.

The scheduling was intentional.

And though the Wildcats (15-8-2 overall) head into the Section One, Class A playoffs this week with a 1-4-2 record in their past seven games, they also enter the postseason with a confidence that they can battle with some of the state's best teams.

Also Read
GRIZZ.PINK.01.jpg
Sports
A healthy MVP. A crucial victory. A bunch of money raised for cancer research.
Ben Oakland scored the game-winning goal for the Rochester Grizzlies on a night when they raised thousands of dollars for cancer research. It was a good feeling for the Grizzlies' veteran and the team.
February 05, 2023 01:34 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestling
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville flexes muscle in dual win over Section 1AA rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The No. 4-ranked KoMets showed they are still the class of Section 1AA with an impressive showing over the No. 11-ranked Cougars.
February 04, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
fencing.jpg
Prep
Mateo Wilkins, Rochester’s top fencer, finally gets a tournament win at home
The Youth Enrichment League hosted the first Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament in Rochester on Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 04, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

In fact, the Section 1A coaches believe the Wildcats are the team to be in the section playoffs. For the first time, Dodge County is a No. 1 seed in a section tournament. It will receive a first-round bye and open postseason play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

The Wildcats — the No. 12-ranked team in the state in Class A — await the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal game between No. 5-seeded Austin (2-20-0) and No. 4 seed Winona (9-13-0). That is the only quarterfinal game to be played in the five-team section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other semifinal scheduled for Saturday features No. 3 seed Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2-seeded Albert Lea (16-7-1). Albert Lea, ranked No. 14 in the latest Class A state poll, is the defending section champion, having defeated Austin in the championship game a year ago. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed this year, having lost their regular-season matchup against Dodge County, 4-2 on Dec. 10, at Albert Lea.

The Section 1A championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Four Seasons Centre, on the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna.

Austin (2000, 2007, 2008) and Albert Lea (2022) are the only current Section 1A programs that have been to a state tournament. Dodge County, Waseca and Winona are seeking their first trip.

Mayo, Century to hit the road

The seven-team Section 1AA girls hockey playoff field is also set, and both Rochester teams will hit the road for the first round.

Rochester Mayo (6-16-1) is the No. 7 seed and will play at No. 2 Lakeville North (18-7-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a section quarterfinal game. Century/John Marshall (7-16-1) received the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3-seeded Owatonna (18-6-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The other section quarterfinal features No. 5 seed Farmington (9-16-0) playing at No. 4 Northfield (18-7-0) on Wednesday.

No. 1-seeded Lakeville South (21-4-0) gets a first-round bye.

The section semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the home arena of the highest seed in each game. The Section 1AA championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Section 1AA teams are ranked in the most recent state poll: No. 10 Lakeville South, No. 14 Lakeville North and No. 16 Northfield. Owatonna is receiving votes.

Northfield is the defending section champion, having defeated Lakeville South 2-1 in overtime in last year's Section 1AA championship game.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(At higher seed)

No. 1 Lakeville South (21-4), bye

No. 5 Farmington (9-16-0) at No. 4 Northfield (18-7-0), 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 7 Mayo (6-16-1) at No. 2 Lakeville North (18-7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Century/John Marshall (7-16-1) at No. 3 Owatonna (18-6-0), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

Farmington/Northfield winner at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

C-JM/Owatonna winner vs. Mayo/North winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Section 1A

QUARTERFINAL

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(At higher seed)

No. 5 Austin (2-20-0) at No. 4 Winona (9-13-0), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 11

(At higher seed)

Austin/Winona winner at No. 1 Dodge County (15-8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Waseca (12-11-0) at No. 2 Albert Lea (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday, Feb. 16

(At Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYMAYO HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRONHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEAUSTINALBERT LEAOWATONNA
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
2023.AUSTIN.PTRP.NIGHT.jpg
Sports
Bruins blanked on Pink Night in Austin, but raise thousands for cancer research
The Austin Bruins couldn't generate much offense on Paint the Rink Pink Night, but they generated thousands of dollars to donate to the Hormel Institute to be used for cancer research.
February 05, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
GRIZZ.PINK.JERSEYS.jpg
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies, supermite girls team going pink for a purpose
The Rochester Grizzlies will hold their annual Pink Night, to raise funds for cancer research at Mayo Clinic, on Saturday.
February 03, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The DECC from the air.
Sports
Could Duluth, Rochester land Arena football teams?
The league would launch in summer 2024 and is polling interest in possible host cities.
February 02, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
SD-BrokenHoop-Web.jpg
South Dakota
WATCH: 7-foot-1 center breaks rim in South Dakota high school game
The Tuesday, Jan. 31, game between Sioux Falls Lincoln and Watertown was forced to move after junior JT Rock broke the rim with a powerful two-handed dunk. Rock is committed to play at Iowa State.
February 01, 2023 02:39 PM